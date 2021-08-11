Idris Elba will play Knuckles in new Sonic movie and fans are being shamelessly thirsty

Idris Elba / Knuckles. (Getty Images / Twitter)

It’s been announced that Idris Elba will be playing Knuckles in the forthcoming Sonic movie and the thirst is very, very real.

The news came from Elba himself, who tweeted an image of Knuckles’… er … knuckles saying “knock knock”.

This was then retweeted by the official movie account saying “This should punch things up”.

Fans had already been thirsting after Knuckles ever since a thicc animatronic model of the character was spotted on the movie set.

And now we’ll have those soft bassy tones of Idris Elba too. He’s no stranger to voicing sexy animals after his role as Macavity the Mystery Cat in the ill-fated – and frankly downright disturbing – Cats film.

This movie is really about to have me sexually attracted to an echidna’s voice https://t.co/TI0pmyBF0y — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffbrutlag) August 10, 2021

Knuckles was first introduced to the Sonic game series in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the game’s villain, though he turned out to be a good guy after all.

He was then a playable character in the pioneering Sonic & Knuckles, which had a special lock-on cartridge that retroactively made Knuckles playable in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 3.

Since then he’s become a beloved character in the franchise, so news of Idris Elba voicing the character has been very much welcomed.

Should I play a villain in Sonic 2??? I know one way to make Idris Elba’s knuckles disappear.. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 11, 2021

The memes are already starting too, referencing clips of Elba and Knuckles’ female counterpart from Sonic Adventure 2: Rouge the bat.

Knuckles in the ending cutscene when he sees a bat with big tits fly by with the master emerald pic.twitter.com/YpMu2zBmfv — 𓆩♥︎𓆪 (@CHELSOFARC) August 10, 2021

The Sonic & Knuckles logo looks different now… pic.twitter.com/91LCAkvJLa — Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) August 10, 2021

idris elba just got cast as knuckles in the new sonic movie and I have no self control pic.twitter.com/iM5ZXrgaaE — manny (@mannyfidel) August 10, 2021

Hate to be one of those “they ruined my childhood” wankers but I am not prepared for the amount of people who are soon going to want to fuck Knuckles pic.twitter.com/nsfVnX63gV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 10, 2021

Elba will be joining cast members James Marsden and Tika Sumpter from the first movie, which was a surprising hit – despite Sonic’s original design being ridiculed for, among things, the human-like teeth.

The Sonic movie really went from ruining the design of Sonic to absolutely NAILING the design of Knuckles. This turnaround will never cease to fascinate me. pic.twitter.com/LCHn46imQc — Connor Thompson (@Connor_Gaming00) April 21, 2021

Sonic sidekick Miles “Tails” Prower will also be featuring in the new film, though this was expected due to a post-credit sequence in the original.

The voice actor for Tails is still unknown, though some have joked it could be James Corden.

can't wait for them to reveal james corden is playing tails — Alex Donaldson (@APZonerunner) August 11, 2021

Knuckles, though, was something of a surprise. We can’t wait to see Elba come knock knocking when the film is released on 8 April next year.

This year, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of the Sonic franchise that began with Sonic the Hedgehog on the SEGA Mega Drive in 1991. For a rundown of bizarre facts, check out our celebration piece.

In even more bizarre news, Sonic furry porn was used to troll Trump’s new social network earlier this year.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]