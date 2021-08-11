Inspiring drag movie Everybody’s Talking About Jamie drops new trailer filled with queer joy

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will premiere on Prime Video this September. (YouTube)

Amazon has unveiled a new trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and it’s filled with pure, unadulterated queer joy.

The film, inspired by true events and based on the musical of the same name, will premiere worldwide on Prime Video from 17 September.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie centres on Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield who dreams of a life on stage and a career as a fierce and proud drag queen. It’s based on the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell.

It will star newcomer Max Harwood in the lead role with Sarah Lancashire, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan and Lauren Patel in supporting roles.

The latest trailer has received a huge reaction from fans of the musical with one tweeting they “can’t get over how good this adaption looks.”

Another added that they “can’t believe this is finally happening,” and somebody else said it “looks absolutely gorgeous and fabulous.”

Drag Race UK‘s Divina De Campo also joined in with the reaction, tweeting that they can’t wait to see British drag queens Anna Phylactic, Son of a Tutu and Myra Dubois in the film and “absolutely bawl my eyes out.”

One fan tweeted about the importance of LGBT+ stories being shown on a major platform saying: “It’s such an important message that will help create conversations and save lives!”.

The wider plot reads: “Jamie’s best friend Pritti and his loving mum shower him with endless support, as local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

“But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father, as well as an uninspired careers adviser and a number of ignorant kids at school who try to rain on his sensational parade.

“In colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.”

It’s been confirmed by Amazon Studios that it will release Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in more than 240 countries via Prime Video.

This came after the film’s cinematic release was delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, which later saw Disney remove the film from its release schedule entirely.

The musical also recently returned to the West End at London’s Apollo Theatre with Noah Thomas playing Jamie New and tickets are available from Ticketmaster and Love Theatre.

How to stream Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The film will be available on Prime Video from 17 September. Viewers can sign up for a free 30-day trial and then pay £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year.

To find out more and to sign up and stream Everybody’s Talking About Jamie go to amazon.com.