Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

Five years after abhorrent anti-trans bathroom bill, city passes sweeping LGBT+ protections

Vic Parsons August 11, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Anti-trans 'bathroom bill' led to gender-neutral toilets springing up in North Carolina.

After the 'bathroom bill' was brought in, gender-neutral signs were posted in public restrooms in 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Sara D Davis/Getty Images)

Five years after Charlotte, North Carolina tried to protect its LGBT+ residents but instead sparked an anti-trans “bathroom bill”, it has finally passed the LGBT+ non-discrimination laws that initiated the backlash.

The city council of Charlotte unanimously passed a non-discrimination law on Monday (9 August) that will protect LGBT+ residents in many areas of public life.

The measure adds sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, familial status, veteran status, pregnancy and natural hairstyle to the list of characteristics protected by anti-discrimination laws in Charlotte. The laws apply to public accommodation, hiring a car, and workplaces.

The new measures will all be in place from 1 October, except those covering workplaces which will come in at the beginning of 2022.

Daniel Valdez, president of Charlotte Pride, told NBC News that he hopes other towns will follow in Charlotte’s example.

“With the new protections passed tonight, Charlotte finally joins its peer cities in protecting LGBTQ residents and visitors to our city,” he said in a statement Monday.

“Tonight’s vote is a strong sign that Charlotte has finally turned a page in our decades-long fight for equality in our city.”

Pro-LGBT+ ordinance led to ‘bathroom bill’ backlash

In 2016, Charlotte passed a similar measure that explicitly protected trans people’s right to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity as opposed to their sex assigned at birth.

A right-wing backlash then ensued, resulting in the North Carolina General Assembly holding a special session to a few weeks later to pass House Bill 2 (HB 2), known as the “bathroom bill”, which blocked Charlotte’s measure, barred trans people from public bathrooms, and prevented other towns in North Carolina from passing similar pro-trans legislation.

National outrage followed, with boycotts and tensions around trans people’s access to public spaces expected to cost the state billions in lost business. HB 2 was repealed in 2017, but its replacement, HB 142, still means that Charlotte’s new measure cannot explicitly cover public bathrooms.

This is because only general assembly-level lawmakers can legislate on bathrooms and public changing facilities. Equality campaigners are now calling for HB 142 to be repealed.

Trans-inclusive bathrooms proven to be safe

The California-based Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy studied the impact of a 2016 Massachusetts anti-discrimination law, Senate Bill 2407, which included trans people.

The bill banned discrimination against trans people in housing, employment, and public accommodations, and was opposed by critics who claimed that trans-inclusive spaces would allow people with “evil intentions” to “prey on the vulnerable”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Anti-trans groups across the US, and in other countries such as the UK, have used similar arguments that people could abuse the system of self-identification and therefore endanger women and girls.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Sexuality Research and Social Policy in 2018, found these fears to be baseless.

Researchers analysed data for a period before and after the 2016 bill passed, comparing criminal incident reports related to assault, sex crimes and voyeurism in public restrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms between locations in Massachusetts that enforced trans-inclusive policies versus those that did not.

Findings indicated that reports decreased after the bill was passed. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Sexuality Research and Social Policy in July and concluded that “fears of increased safety and privacy violations as a result of nondiscrimination laws are not empirically grounded”.

 

 

Related topics: North Carolina

Latest Posts

forensic expert jo Millington gay
UK

Gay forensic expert wins huge payout after boss’s bizarre take on her sexuality

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance
Music

Lil Nas X chased by thug screaming ‘f**k you’ after Montero video dropped

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

bisexual threesome gay parents
Dating

Bisexual man admits to having threesome with boyfriend’s parents

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

American Booksellers Association sent the anti-trans book to members on 14 July.
Books

American Booksellers Association to screen for hate after anti-trans book sent to 750 stores

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

Related Articles

Anti-trans 'bathroom bill' led to gender-neutral toilets springing up in North Carolina.
US

Five years after abhorrent anti-trans bathroom bill, city passes sweeping LGBT+ protections

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

'We Belong' placard during the trans rights demonstration London
News

Father who denies trans daughter’s identity stripped of custody after refusing to pay child support

Maggie Baska - August 11, 2021

gen z intern Kooper benny drama Donald Trump jr
US

Viral comic takes over the actual White House in hilarious vaccine video

Lily Wakefield - August 10, 2021

Governor Andrew Cuomo next to Human Rights Campaign's president Alphonso David
US

Human Rights Campaign launches investigation into leader’s work for Andrew Cuomo

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon