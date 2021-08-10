Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

Russian MP who wants gays to be ‘sterilised’ and kept in shelters like cats slapped down by human rights council

Lily Wakefield August 10, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Russia Vitaly Milonov homophobia gay

Vitaly Milonov. (TASS via Getty/ Sergei Petrov)

Anti-LGBT+ Russian MP Vitaly Milonov has been reprimanded by the country’s Human Rights Council after he called for gays to be “sterilised” and kept in shelters like cats.

Milonov, a notoriously homophobic member of the State Duma and the original proponent of Russia’s so-called “gay propaganda law“,  made the comments while responding on TikTok to a question from a journalist, according to RT.

In the clip, which has now been removed, Milonov suggested creating shelters to confine gay people, but said it would be “humane” to house and feed them.

He said: “We have to be humane. How do we fight stray cats? We sterilize them. And gays should be sterilised, too.”

Milonov added that gay people were “lowest stage of development of the animal world”, and “of course” could not be compared to “cute cats”.

In response, Valery Fadeev, head of Russia’s Human Rights Council, gave Milonov a warning.

He said: “It seems to me that, just as in Soviet times, the party committee should deal with him. It is not right if an MP has not read the Russian constitution.

“You can have a negative opinion towards gays and the LGBT+ community, but a politician should watch his language and should not publicly call for breaking laws.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Vitaly Milonov once said gay athletes should be arrested when visiting Russia for the Olympics

In 2013, Vitaly Milonov called for any gay athletes visiting Russia for the Sochi Winter Olympics to be arrested for “promoting” homosexuality.

He said at the time: “If a law has been approved by the federal legislature and signed by the president, then the government has no right to suspend it. It doesn’t have the authority.”

In a 2019 episode of Reggie Yates’ Extreme, titled “Russia – Gay and Under Attack”, Milonov was asked whether he thought gay people were dangerous.

He responded: “A piece of s**t is not dangerous, but it’s quite unpleasant to see on the streets.

“Homosexuality is disgusting. Homophobia is beautiful and natural.”

Latest Posts

forensic expert jo Millington gay
UK

Gay forensic expert wins huge payout after boss’s bizarre take on her sexuality

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance
Music

Lil Nas X chased by thug screaming ‘f**k you’ after Montero video dropped

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

bisexual threesome gay parents
Dating

Bisexual man admits to having threesome with boyfriend’s parents

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

American Booksellers Association sent the anti-trans book to members on 14 July.
Books

American Booksellers Association to screen for hate after anti-trans book sent to 750 stores

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

Related Articles

Cameroon: Trans women slept chained up in men's prison
World

Trans women stripped naked, beaten and threatened by mob after escaping prison ‘hell’ in Cameroon

Emma Powys Maurice - August 11, 2021

An illustration of a person in the grave
World

1,000-year-old skeleton may have been non-binary medieval warrior, say archaeologists

Josh Milton - August 11, 2021

Fabio Fognini rainbow homophobia olympics
Sport

Tennis player condemned for homophobic slurs returns to court in rainbow gear

Lily Wakefield - August 10, 2021

Russia Vitaly Milonov homophobia gay
World

Russian MP who wants gays to be ‘sterilised’ and kept in shelters like cats slapped down by human rights council

Lily Wakefield - August 10, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon