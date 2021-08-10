Rihanna has released her much-anticipated Fenty perfume. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images & Fenty Beauty)

Rihanna has released her first fragrance for Fenty Beauty and we can’t wait to ‘spray, delay and walk away’ with it.

The Fenty Eau De Parfum, created and inspired by Rihanna herself, means fan can now literally smell like the singer.

It’s the second most anticipated drop from Rihanna – after new music of course – and it’s finally available to buy from fentybeauty.com.

She appears in a stunning campaign video for the fragrance which she also voices over saying, “so you want me to tell you what a woman’s supposed to smell like? However the f**k they want to feel.”

Alongside the perfume launch Rihanna posted a video on social media featuring a compilation of celebrities talking about how “amazing” she smells.

She captioned the post in typical Rihanna fashion writing, “just sayin'” alongside a shrugging emoji.

The video features a host of LGBT+ stars including Lil Nas X, Graham Norton, Andre Leon Talley, Samira Wiley, Bretman Rock, Jim Parsons, NikkieTutorials and Olly Alexander.

The Years & Years singer and Rihanna stan says she smells like “dreams and wishes coming true.”

So most importantly what does Rihanna – and the new Fenty scent – smell like? Well the perfume features magnolia and musk alongside tangerine, blueberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

The fragrance is described as a “unique blend that expresses itself uniquely on each wearer for a one-of-a-kind scent.”

It comes in a brown and orange-hued bottle with an inner hourglass shape and the Fenty logo branded on the bottle’s lid.

Fans who got their hands on samples of the perfume have given it rave reviews with one writing, “Rihanna got us out here smelling like money, sophistication, beauty, and power.”

Another added they “instantly fell in love,” and someone else noted that they “love how the perfume changes as time goes by.”

Rihanna goes on to talk about the creation of Fenty Eau de Parfum saying: “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence.”

“The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am,” she adds.

The Fenty Eau De Parfum is now available to buy from fentybeauty.com.

A UK and European release date is yet-to-be announced, but Fenty Beauty products are sold exclusively at Boots, so keep an eye out for updates at boots.com/fenty-beauty.