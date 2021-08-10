Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Actor Matt McGorry opens up about ‘experimenting’ with guys and feeling ‘shame’ in resurfaced video

Lily Wakefield August 10, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Matt McGorry orange is the new black how to get away with murder

Actor Matt McGorry. (AFP via Getty/ VALERIE MACON)

A powerful video of Matt McGorry opening up about the shame he felt “for years” over “experimenting” with boys when he was young has resurfaced and gone viral.

McGorry, who played correctional officer John Bennett on Orange Is the New Black and law student Asher Millstone on How to Get Away with Murder, spoke about his experience in 2018 on Man Enough, a round-table discussion series that focuses on masculinity.

In a resurfaced clip of the show, which has been circulating on social media, McGorry said: “When I was young, like a lot of straight boys I experimented with other boys.

“That is so common and no one talks about it.”

He explained: “Like, physically experimenting. I don’t think it was sexual, and I am straight – never found myself attracted to boys – but it’s just this thing where I, and I don’t need to go into the full details, but, you know, where you just try things.”

Although he now knows his experience is a common one, McGorry struggled with shame around it “for years”.

“[I was] thinking: ‘I’m going to be famous one day, maybe, and someone’s going to find and it’s going to become this thing and it’s going to destroy me,'” he said.

Matt McGorry said he defeated his shame not letting it ‘fester in the dark’

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Matt McGorry finally overcame his shame when he decided to speak openly about his experimentation.

He explained: “That’s the way shame works. If you keep it in the dark, wet and mouldy, it festers.

“And when you let it out there, not only are you giving other people the strength to live their truest lives, but you actually get people to see you authentically.”

Earlier this year, a gay sex therapist went viral on TikTok after explaining that straight men can have sex with other men, while remaining completely straight.

Dr Joe Kort, a board certified sexologist and licensed clinical social worker with a doctorate in clinical sexology, told TikTok: “It’s not a gay thing, it’s a guy thing.”

He explained: “When men have objectified sex where it’s just about the act, it’s just about getting off, people man-shame him… There is stigma in male sexual fluidity and male sexual flexibility.”

Related topics: How To Get Away With Murder, orange is the new black, straight men

Latest Posts

forensic expert jo Millington gay
UK

Gay forensic expert wins huge payout after boss’s bizarre take on her sexuality

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance
Music

Lil Nas X chased by thug screaming ‘f**k you’ after Montero video dropped

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

bisexual threesome gay parents
Dating

Bisexual man admits to having threesome with boyfriend’s parents

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

American Booksellers Association sent the anti-trans book to members on 14 July.
Books

American Booksellers Association to screen for hate after anti-trans book sent to 750 stores

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

Related Articles

American Booksellers Association sent the anti-trans book to members on 14 July.
Books

American Booksellers Association to screen for hate after anti-trans book sent to 750 stores

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

Dan Levy attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy thanks ‘extremely generous’ fans for incredible birthday gift

Maggie Baska - August 11, 2021

SCUF gaming peripherals
Entertainment

Yet another gaming company hit by sexual harassment claims as employees speak out

Ed Nightingale - August 11, 2021

Rowan Blanchard and Auli'i Cravalho will star in new queer rom-com for Hulu
Film and TV

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho are starring in a new queer rom-com and we can’t wait

Jonny Yates - August 11, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon