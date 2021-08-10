Menu


Figure skater Johnny Weir eviscerates Trump stan who couldn’t handle his gorgeous Olympics look

Josh Milton August 10, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Johnny Weir outside the Tokyo Olympic stadium

Johnny Weir stunned in an Olympic-themed outfit. (Instagram)

American figure skater Jonny Weir has hit back at a former Donald Trump lackey who in no way could handle his fabulous Olympic garb.

For the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday (8 August), Weir – a two-time Olympian himself – threw on a strappy cream-colour jacket with a sheer back, and wore his hair tall with a glistening Olympic ring hairclip

Many applauded Weir, who triumphantly come out as gay in early 2011, for the expressive look.

But Jenna Ellis, Trump’s ex-senior legal advisor, wasn’t too impressed.

“Woke Olympics closing ceremony clown,” she tweeted with a photograph of Weir holding his microphone. “How appropriate and utterly embarrassing.”

Proving that she clearly needs to get a hobby, she doubled down on her criticism as she added: “Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men.

“Biblical masculinity over woke fragility.”

Weir clapped back hard on Twitter, writing: “The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself.

“If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate.”

Ellis responded by tweeting: “Hate [is] actually genuine love to speak to truth, not relativism and embracing every form of casual perversion under the banner of ‘being myself’.

“Eventually, Johnny, you’ll have to answer to God for your choices & beliefs. Choose truth & Jesus.”

He didn’t bother replying..

Weir helped close out the Tokyo Olympic Games, which saw 55 openly LGBT+ athletes take home Olympic medals across 35 different sports.

In fact, if LGBT+ Olympians competed as their own country, the kaleidoscopic team would have won a grand total of 32 team and individual medals – 11 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze, according to NBC News.

Related topics: Johnny Weir, olympics

