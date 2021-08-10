Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Theatre

Rise up! Hamilton is returning to London’s West End and it’s about time, frankly

Jonny Yates August 10, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Hamilton the Musical follows the story of the Founding Fathers. (Joan Marcus)

Hamilton the Musical follows the story of the Founding Fathers. (Joan Marcus)

Tickets for the smash-hit West End musical Hamilton are finally back on sale, thank goodness.

The amazing show will make its much-anticipated return to Victoria Palace Theatre on 19 August and fans of the musical can once again get their hands on tickets from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show about America’s Founding Fathers was closed in March 2020 alongside all of London theatre due to the global pandemic, but it’s now ready to sing and dance its way back on stage as the West End begins to open its doors.

The show is the story of “America then, as told by America now,” as it features non-white actors as the Founding Fathers and other historical figures.

It’s soundtrack draws heavily from genres including hip-hop, soul and R&B, with songs including “My Shot”, “Aaron Burn, Sir”, “Right Hand Man” and “The Story of Tonight”.

The cast for the West End reopening has also been confirmed, with Karl Queensborough playing the title role of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton West End
Karl Queensborough will play Alexander Hamilton when the show reopens on the West End. (Matt Murphy)

The reopening of the show was announced earlier this year by Lin-Manuel Miranda who said: “For over a year the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work.

“It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of Hamilton. We will safely gather to tell this story again. We’ll be back.”

Since its sold-out debut on Broadway in 2015 the musical has received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical.

The show will officially reopen at Victoria Palace Theatre from 19 August and tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster.

Hamilton the musical becomes a film

The musical received plenty of attention in 2020 when a live stage recording of the show was released on Disney+.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Originally planned for a theatrical release, the film became available on the streaming platform because of the ongoing pandemic.

The film was released to critical acclaim and went on to receive nine Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe nominations.

It’s still available to stream as part of a Disney+ subscription so you can get practicing the songs until the West End show reopens.

Fans of the musical are also anticipating a movie adaption, but after the release of the live recording Lin-Manuel Miranda seemed to squash the rumours.

In an interview with Variety he said: “I don’t love a lot of movie musicals based on shows, because it’s hard to stick the landing… I don’t know what a cinematic version of Hamilton looks like. If I had, I’d have written it as a movie.”

 

Related topics: shopping, West End

Latest Posts

forensic expert jo Millington gay
UK

Gay forensic expert wins huge payout after boss’s bizarre take on her sexuality

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance
Music

Lil Nas X chased by thug screaming ‘f**k you’ after Montero video dropped

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

bisexual threesome gay parents
Dating

Bisexual man admits to having threesome with boyfriend’s parents

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

American Booksellers Association sent the anti-trans book to members on 14 July.
Books

American Booksellers Association to screen for hate after anti-trans book sent to 750 stores

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

Related Articles

Aaron Carter
Entertainment

Aaron Carter says he ‘loves doing OnlyFans’ ahead of queer naked stage show

Maggie Baska - August 8, 2021

Myra DuBois is touring the UK with her Dead Funny show
Theatre

Don’t miss iconic drag queen Myra DuBois in her darkly hilarious, funeral-themed show ‘Dead Funny’

Jonny Yates - August 6, 2021

Amrou Al-Kadhi Non-binary Muslim drag queen glamrou
Entertainment

Writer and drag queen Amrou Al-Kadhi on reuniting queer chosen families after a ‘horrific’ year

Lily Wakefield - August 5, 2021

Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey star in Constellations
Theatre

Russell Tovey and Omari Douglas get very cosy in their West End play Constellations

Jonny Yates - August 4, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon