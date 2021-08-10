Rise up! Hamilton is returning to London’s West End and it’s about time, frankly

Hamilton the Musical follows the story of the Founding Fathers. (Joan Marcus)

Tickets for the smash-hit West End musical Hamilton are finally back on sale, thank goodness.

The amazing show will make its much-anticipated return to Victoria Palace Theatre on 19 August and fans of the musical can once again get their hands on tickets from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show about America’s Founding Fathers was closed in March 2020 alongside all of London theatre due to the global pandemic, but it’s now ready to sing and dance its way back on stage as the West End begins to open its doors.

The show is the story of “America then, as told by America now,” as it features non-white actors as the Founding Fathers and other historical figures.

It’s soundtrack draws heavily from genres including hip-hop, soul and R&B, with songs including “My Shot”, “Aaron Burn, Sir”, “Right Hand Man” and “The Story of Tonight”.

The cast for the West End reopening has also been confirmed, with Karl Queensborough playing the title role of Alexander Hamilton.

The reopening of the show was announced earlier this year by Lin-Manuel Miranda who said: “For over a year the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work.

“It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of Hamilton. We will safely gather to tell this story again. We’ll be back.”

Since its sold-out debut on Broadway in 2015 the musical has received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical.

The show will officially reopen at Victoria Palace Theatre from 19 August and tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster.

Hamilton the musical becomes a film

The musical received plenty of attention in 2020 when a live stage recording of the show was released on Disney+.

Originally planned for a theatrical release, the film became available on the streaming platform because of the ongoing pandemic.

The film was released to critical acclaim and went on to receive nine Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe nominations.

It’s still available to stream as part of a Disney+ subscription so you can get practicing the songs until the West End show reopens.

Fans of the musical are also anticipating a movie adaption, but after the release of the live recording Lin-Manuel Miranda seemed to squash the rumours.

In an interview with Variety he said: “I don’t love a lot of movie musicals based on shows, because it’s hard to stick the landing… I don’t know what a cinematic version of Hamilton looks like. If I had, I’d have written it as a movie.”