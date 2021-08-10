Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Graham Norton’s first gay friend was a penpal who sent him ‘handwritten porn’

Lily Wakefield August 10, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
BBC broadcaster Graham Norton is stepping away from his radio show

Graham Norton. (WireImage/ Samir Hussein)

Graham Norton has revealed that his first-ever gay friend was an American penpal who regularly sent him “handwritten porn”.

The iconic TV presenter told the Irish Mirror that he struggled growing up gay in rural Ireland, and hatched a plan to travel to Los Angeles to meet some queer pals.

Norton, who grew up in a Protestant family in the town of Bandon, County Cork, said: “I never came out. It didn’t seem practical.

“Living in a small town in rural Ireland in the early eighties there was no context for me to be gay in, so why tell anyone?

“I would just have been gay watching afternoon TV or riding my bike into town.”

He felt that he had no relationship prospects in the small town, and that coming out “would just have upset everyone without any real benefit”.

Instead, he “resolved to go to where the boys were” and headed to the US.

He chose America, he said, because of his first gay friend: a penpal named David Villapando.

“Not only was he gay but… he was doing something about it,” he said.

“In fact, he was doing quite a lot about it.”

Norton recalled: “Every month or so I would receive what was essentially handwritten porn on thin blue airmail paper.

“It seemed that David would be the perfect person to show me the ropes.”

He added: “I know it seems ridiculous that the closest gay person I could find was five thousand miles away, but subconsciously, that was probably how I wanted it.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Graham Norton was greeted by three drag queens upon arriving in America

Although Graham Norton said he never made it to LA, and to his penpal, he got as far as San Francisco before running out of money.

When he stepped off the bus he had quite an awakening, he said, as “a flatbed truck came around the corner with three drag queens waving and screaming on the back of it”.

It turned out he had arrived on the day of the city’s Pride parade.

“I walked up to Market Street and watched the parade go by,” he said.

“Actual Grace Jones was on a float singing to me. My Irish head and heart were close to bursting.”

Latest Posts

forensic expert jo Millington gay
UK

Gay forensic expert wins huge payout after boss’s bizarre take on her sexuality

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance
Music

Lil Nas X chased by thug screaming ‘f**k you’ after Montero video dropped

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

bisexual threesome gay parents
Dating

Bisexual man admits to having threesome with boyfriend’s parents

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

American Booksellers Association sent the anti-trans book to members on 14 July.
Books

American Booksellers Association to screen for hate after anti-trans book sent to 750 stores

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

Related Articles

American Booksellers Association sent the anti-trans book to members on 14 July.
Books

American Booksellers Association to screen for hate after anti-trans book sent to 750 stores

Vic Parsons - August 11, 2021

Dan Levy attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy thanks ‘extremely generous’ fans for incredible birthday gift

Maggie Baska - August 11, 2021

SCUF gaming peripherals
Entertainment

Yet another gaming company hit by sexual harassment claims as employees speak out

Ed Nightingale - August 11, 2021

Rowan Blanchard and Auli'i Cravalho will star in new queer rom-com for Hulu
Film and TV

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho are starring in a new queer rom-com and we can’t wait

Jonny Yates - August 11, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon