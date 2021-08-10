Viral comic takes over the actual White House in hilarious vaccine video
Comedian Benny Drama, real name Benito Skinner, known for his impeccable Kris Jenner impression, has taken his character “Gen Z intern” to the actual White House.
The hilariously camp Kooper, AKA “Gen Z intern”, shows up for his first day as an intern at the White House with at least three cute outfits, long white acrylics, and a “President of the United States” reusable coffee cup.
Kooper spends the day helping White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, including answering the phone, and promptly hanging up, and booking Psaki a nail appointment she didn’t ask for: “It’s called initiative.”
After describing the entrance to the West Wing as “so fun and really prestigious” and asking the important questions – “Is Olivia Rodrigo still here?” – the Gen Z intern was sure to hammer one vital message home: “We need to get shots in the arms of every single American.”
Kooper the Gen Z (@WhiteHouse) intern 😋🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zFItHhqJqp
— Benito Skinner (@BennyDRAMA7) August 9, 2021
Social media adored the hilarious yet important vaccine video, with one Twitter user writing: “The Kooper/ Psaki connection is giving political LIFE…literally, giving life by encouraging vaccinations *and* serving us so so much sauce.
“The West Wing is now Flavortown.”
Another said: “I love this so much! Best thing I’ve seen in a while in American politics!”
Donald Trump Jr insisted the Gen Z intern vaccine video was ‘worse that waterboarding’
While most applauded the Gen Z intern video, one man was predictably very confused.
Next they're going to waterboard you till you get vaccinated, though there's no way that would be worse than watching this!!! https://t.co/dliVqejHNF
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 9, 2021
Donald Trump Jr wrote on Twitter: “Next they’re going to waterboard you till you get vaccinated, though there’s no way that would be worse than watching this!!!”
I think this is very funny thanks @DonaldJTrumpJr for sharing https://t.co/IZxaCh5CS9
— luckygal (@luckyga79598587) August 10, 2021
Benny Drama was quick to respond, sharing a screenshot of Trump Jr’s tweet to his Instagram story.
He then posted a photo of himself in fits of laughter, and wrote: “Thinking of him on the toilet watching my vid and getting riled up.”
