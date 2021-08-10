Menu

Viral comic takes over the actual White House in hilarious vaccine video

Lily Wakefield August 10, 2021
Gen Z intern took over the White House. (Instagram/ bennydrama7)

Gen Z intern took over the White House. (Instagram/ bennydrama7)

Comedian Benny Drama, real name Benito Skinner, known for his impeccable Kris Jenner impression, has taken his character “Gen Z intern” to the actual White House.

The hilariously camp Kooper, AKA “Gen Z intern”, shows up for his first day as an intern at the White House with at least three cute outfits, long white acrylics, and a “President of the United States” reusable coffee cup.

Kooper spends the day helping White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, including answering the phone, and promptly hanging up, and booking Psaki a nail appointment she didn’t ask for: “It’s called initiative.”

After describing the entrance to the West Wing as “so fun and really prestigious” and asking the important questions – “Is Olivia Rodrigo still here?” – the Gen Z intern was sure to hammer one vital message home: “We need to get shots in the arms of every single American.”

Social media adored the hilarious yet important vaccine video, with one Twitter user writing: “The Kooper/ Psaki connection is giving political LIFE…literally, giving life by encouraging vaccinations *and* serving us so so much sauce.

“The West Wing is now Flavortown.”

Another said: “I love this so much! Best thing I’ve seen in a while in American politics!”

Donald Trump Jr insisted the Gen Z intern vaccine video was ‘worse that waterboarding’

While most applauded the Gen Z intern video, one man was predictably very confused.

Donald Trump Jr wrote on Twitter: “Next they’re going to waterboard you till you get vaccinated, though there’s no way that would be worse than watching this!!!”

Benny Drama was quick to respond, sharing a screenshot of Trump Jr’s tweet to his Instagram story.

He then posted a photo of himself in fits of laughter, and wrote: “Thinking of him on the toilet watching my vid and getting riled up.”

