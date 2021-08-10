Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Netflix’s Addams Family as Morticia in ‘perfect’ casting

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams in a new Netflix series. (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images & YouTube)

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series, and fans are bewitched at the news.

The Welsh actor will star as the iconic Morticia in Wednesday, an eight-part series from Netflix which centres on Wednesday Addams.

The casting choice has been called “perfect” by fans as she joins Jenna Ortega who will play the title role in the series.

The show will follow Wednesday as she lives life as a student at Nevermore Academy while attempting to master her emerging psychic abilities.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter writing “our Addams family is expanding,” also confirming that Luis Guzman will take on the role of Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband.

Our Addams family is expanding! Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021

Zeta-Jones follows in the footsteps of Anjelica Huston who previously played Morticia in the 1991 and 1993 live-action films based on the characters.

One fan wrote: “Eliminating from my brain every news item except ‘catherine zeta jones morticia’,” and someone else joked that the Chicago actor is “responsible for 76% of my bisexuality.”

Another said, “Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia?!??! YES,” while someone else tweeted that the “The Catherine Zeta-Jones renaissance” is beginning.

And one fan summed up what many were thinking: “Okay but CATHERINE ZETA-JONES as Morticia Addams!!!!!! this is actually perfect casting!”.

okay but CATHERINE ZETA-JONES as Morticia Addams!!!!!! this is actually perfect casting! https://t.co/gfVyrfsw4e — final boy (@a24papi) August 10, 2021

It begins. The Catherine Zeta-Jones renaissance. — Dashiell M. Silva (@dashiellsilva) August 9, 2021

Eliminating from my brain every news item except “catherine zeta jones morticia” pic.twitter.com/1sUb5F8vtQ — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) August 9, 2021

Catherine Zeta-Jones is responsible for 76% of my bisexuality – and 54% of that is specifically her in The Haunting. — brb atrophying (@Emyblossom93) August 10, 2021

Addams Family or no Addams Family, I can’t believe it’s taken this long to pair Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones as a screen couple. — Rob (@r0bwatson) August 9, 2021

How to stream The Addams Family

The upcoming series entitled Wednesday will arrive exclusively on Netflix, with a release date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile you can watch the 1991 live-action adaption starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and Christina Ricci on Netflix in the UK or Paramount Plus in the US.

If you want to stream the 1993 sequel The Addams Family Values, which sees the cast return alongside Joan Cusack’s wicked turn as Debbie, then it’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

