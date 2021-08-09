Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Books

Beautiful, positive Trans Self-Care Workbook helps trans people celebrate their identity

Jonny Yates August 9, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
The Trans Self-Care Workbook by Theo Lorenz

The Trans Self-Care Workbook is by author and illustrator Theo Lorenz. (Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Trans Self-Care Workbook is the much-loved book for those under the wide and wonderful trans umbrella.

It’s been created by non-binary author and illustrator Theo Lorenz to help trans people express and navigate their identity.

Talking about The Trans Self-Care Workbook on Twitter, Theo says it’s “the best book I’ve ever made.”

The book is 176 pages of journaling, activities and colouring which celebrates trans identity, beauty and relationships.

It features practical advice, journaling prompts and space for reflection to promote self-affirmation and wellbeing.

Theo has drawn on mindfulness techniques and covers topics including body positivity and neutrality, coming out, euphoria and dysphoria, building new friendships and navigating relationships with your friends and family.

One Twitter user wrote: “Got it for my birthday and it’s been so nice to work through it because it’s half journaling with prompts, half coloring! it’s been so helpful.”

And another added: “I adore the illustrations and positive reminders, and I’m looking forward to spending some time with it.”

Meanwhile the five-star rating on Amazon also sees praise given to the book and Theo.

One reader said: “This is perfect for anyone who’s figuring things out but it’s also really good for those of us who think we have done all that already.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Another said they “cried when I opened it,” while someone else is doing parenting right as they wrote, “I got this for my transgender son, he loved it.”

The author and illustrator has also released books including Trans People Are Magic, Unicorns Are Jerks and Fat Ladies in Spaaaaace to name a few.

To get The Trans Self-Care Workbook head to Amazon.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Related topics: shopping, Trans

Latest Posts

Rihanna Fenty perfume
Beauty

You can now smell like Rihanna with Fenty’s first-ever perfume – inspired by her ‘essence’

Jonny Yates - August 10, 2021

Drag Race star Gottmik dressed as Paris Hilton
Entertainment

Drag Race icon Gottmik channels Paris Hilton – again – and we are sliving, gorge

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Politics

Lesbian, gay and trans politicians still face ‘electoral discrimination’, eye-opening study finds

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Lizzo and Cardi B
Entertainment

Lizzo announces Cardi B collab as comeback single in the most Lizzo way imaginable

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Related Articles

The Trans Self-Care Workbook by Theo Lorenz
Books

Beautiful, positive Trans Self-Care Workbook helps trans people celebrate their identity

Jonny Yates - August 9, 2021

Dan Levy releasing Schitt's Creek book
Books

Dan Levy’s new Schitt’s Creek book might – possibly – fill the David Rose-shaped hole in our lives

Jonny Yates - August 6, 2021

Terry Pratchett
UK

Author Terry Pratchett was an unflinching trans ally, say the trans fans who met him

Emma Powys Maurice - August 6, 2021

Neil Gaiman
Trans

‘Gender critical’ trolls told author Neil Gaiman his books were transphobic. It backfired, badly

Emma Powys Maurice - August 6, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon