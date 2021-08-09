Gay Twitter is raving about HBO’s The White Lotus – and not just because of the rimming

Jennifer Coolidge and Looking's Murray Bartlett star in The White Lotus. (YouTube)

The White Lotus is the latest buzz-worthy show that everyone’s talking about.

And by everyone we mean gay Twitter, largely thanks to a rimming scene but also due to the show’s cast of LGBT+ icons.

The HBO series recently premiered in the US and it’s finally been confirmed that it will arrive on UK screens on 14 August.

The plot “follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.”

“But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself,” the synopsis continues.

The show stars Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon and Connie Britton alongside Looking’s Murray Barlett and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

It’s already been getting a lot of attention in the US with Twitter predicting a future Emmy Awards sweep for the series.

One Twitter user says: “no writer has ever been able to depict Gen Z as perfectly as The White Lotus writers have.”

While another heaps praise on Jennifer Coolidge – who is overdue all of the awards – saying she’s “absolutely killing it” as a “weird, specific, real character.”

Some famous faces have also been tuning in, including Drag Race winner Symone who summed it up saying: “Just started White Lotus and it’s f**king weird y’all, yet I’m still intrigued.”

And Connie Britton’s AHS co-star Sarah Paulson says: “My days and nights are entirely scored by the theme music from The White Lotus.”

One of the show’s actors, Luke Gage recently spoke out about a rimjob scene that appears in the series and sent Twitter into meltdown.

We won’t give away too much but while discussing the scene from the show’s fourth episode with The AV Club he said, “I can’t wait for my ass to get retweeted all over the Internet.”

The scene received a huge response on social media with fans thanking the series “for representing the ass eating community on TV.”

To see the scene for yourself, and the entire season, you can find out how to stream The White Lotus in the UK below.

How to stream The White Lotus in the UK

Viewers will be able to watch the series in the UK from 16 August via Sky and streaming service Now.

You can sign up for a Now Entertainment Pass which is contract-free and available to watch on smart devices including the Fire TV Stick at or you can watch it as part of your Sky TV subscription. To find out more go to nowtv.com or sky.com/tv.

Meanwhile US viewers can watch the show now on HBO Max, with the final episode airing on 15 August.