Sue Bird shares kiss with fiancée Megan Rapinoe to celebrate fifth Olympic gold

Lily Wakefield August 9, 2021
Megan Rapinoe sue bird olympics kiss

Megan Rapinoe kisses her fiancée Sue Bird after she won the Gold Medal following the women's basketball final between the United States and Japan. (Getty/ Jean Catuffe)

Sue Bird shared a sweet kiss with fiancée Megan Rapinoe, celebrating her fifth gold medal and marking what is likely to be the couple’s final Olympics together.

On Sunday (8 August), Bird and her teammate Diana Taurasi both won record-breaking fifth gold medals when the US team beat Japan 90-75.

The US has won the gold in women’s basketball for seven Olympic Games in a row, and Bird and Taurasi now have more gold medals than any Team USA basketball player of any gender.

As the game ended, the incredible power couple, who met at the 2016 Rio Olympics, shared a beautiful kiss.

This Olympics will be Bird’s last and according to HuffPost she said: “Couldn’t have asked for a better ending. There’s really not much else to say.

“I feel so proud I’ve been able to wear this uniform for as long as I have.”

Rapinoe congratulated her fiancée on Instagram, writing: “I am so proud of you, Sue Bird.

“As if I could love you any more. Congrats baby!”

It is unclear whether Rapinoe will compete in another Olympic Games.

Following the women’s football semi-final in Tokyo, where the US won bronze, Rapinoe told reporters: “I haven’t really thought about it yet to be honest, in detail. I don’t really know.

“I mean, of course, I think I would love to. I feel like I never want to stop playing.

“It’s just such a joy and a privilege to be able to play for this team all over the world and compete in the Olympics and World Cups.

“But I have to really actually take time to think about it and see where we’re at.”

Olympic power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird got engaged last year

Olympians Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird got engaged at the end of last year, and announced the news to the world by posting a photo of Rapinoe down on one knee to both of their Instagram accounts.

Although neither of them wrote a caption, Bird’s WNBA team Seattle Storm confirmed the news, tweeting: “Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!”

The couple were even congratulated by now US president Joe Biden, who wrote on Twitter at the time: “Love will always win.

“Congratulations, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe!”

Rapinoe responded: “Thank you Joe Biden. Love does always win.”

