Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

Trans councilwoman bravely confronts Star Wars store owner over vile transphobic sign

Michele Theil August 9, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Tiesa Meskis confronting Sucher

Photo from Tiesa Meskis via Facebook (left) and King 5 (right)

A trans city councillor was forced to confront a business owner over a transphobic sign in his store.

Tiesa Meskis challegned Don Sucher, the owner of Sucher & Sons Star Wars shop in Aberdeen, Washington, over an offensive sign that said: “If you are born with a d***, you are not a chick.”

In a video widely shared on Twitter, Meskis, a member of the Aberdeen City Council, can be heard saying: “Trans women are women. That sign is bulls***.”

In response, Sucher yells: “You’re nuts. I’m telling you that as a man, that’s bulls***.”

 

King 5 reported that Sucher claims he was expressing his right to freedom of speech by posting the sign, and that anybody who disagrees is free to leave his store.

In the video, Meskis explained that the sign is demeaning to trans women and told Sucher how hurtful it was to see it.

“We are people. We are who we are and we all want to be accepted in our community,” Meskis said.

But Sucher says he doesn’t care how the sign makes people feel.

“I don’t give a s*** about feelings anymore. Do you think I care about some s*** feeling? Absolutely not,” he is heard saying.

Meskis told the Washington Examiner that she believes in Sucher’s right to express himself, but wants him to be less offensive to the transgender community in his expression.

She said: “What he wrote there was so demeaning and so dismissive of who I am, who any trans woman is.”

“We are people. We are who we are, and we all want to be accepted in our community.”

Sucher runs his Star Wars memorabilia store with his family and claims he has received a wealth of support for his sign, which is still up in his shop now.

PinkNews contacted Disney for comment.

Related topics: transphobia

Latest Posts

Rihanna Fenty perfume
Beauty

You can now smell like Rihanna with Fenty’s first-ever perfume – inspired by her ‘essence’

Jonny Yates - August 10, 2021

Drag Race star Gottmik dressed as Paris Hilton
Entertainment

Drag Race icon Gottmik channels Paris Hilton – again – and we are sliving, gorge

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Politics

Lesbian, gay and trans politicians still face ‘electoral discrimination’, eye-opening study finds

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Lizzo and Cardi B
Entertainment

Lizzo announces Cardi B collab as comeback single in the most Lizzo way imaginable

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Related Articles

The NYPD images of man suspected of a homophobic hate crime
News

Thug batters two men and punches woman who tried to help in brutal homophobic hate crime

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Tierramarie Lewis trans murder
Trans

‘Kind’ woman ‘failed by the system’ is 33rd trans person killed in the US in 2021

Lily Wakefield - August 9, 2021

Joe Biden Scott Miller Switzerland ambassador
US

Joe Biden nominates ‘largest-ever contributor to LGBT+ equality’ as ambassador

Lily Wakefield - August 9, 2021

Megan Rapinoe sue bird olympics kiss
Sport

Sue Bird shares kiss with fiancée Megan Rapinoe to celebrate fifth Olympic gold

Lily Wakefield - August 9, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon