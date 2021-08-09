Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Sport

Boxer who works part-time at hospital bursts into tears after winning historic Olympic gold

Lily Wakefield August 9, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Kellie Harrington boxing olympics lesbian

Ireland's Kellie Harrington broke down in tears after winning boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics. (Anadolu Agency via Getty/ Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu)

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington burst into tears after winning an Olympic gold medal.

On Sunday (8 August), Harrington became the third Irish woman to ever win a gold medal when she beat Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in the women’s middleweight final. Hers was one of 32 medals won by out LGBT+ athletes at the Tokyo Games.

Winning the gold with a unanimous decision, Harrington fell to the floor in tears.

Afterwards, she said: “I’m just … like, the hard work, dedication and sacrifice that has gone into this. The lonely moments, the tears, you know what it is like. My family knows, my coach knows, the coaches here know.

“It hasn’t even hit yet. I am crying because I have a sense of relief to be honest. When I get back and in my room on my own or when I get up to the team it will hit. I’m just relieved.”

Kellie Harrington boxing olympics lesbian
Irish boxer Kellie Harrington beat Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in the women’s middleweight boxing final. (Anadolu Agency via Getty/ Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu)

But Harrington, who works part-time as a cleaner as St Vincent’s psychiatric hospital and encourages the kids in her neighbourhood in Dublin’s north inner-city to get involved in sports, is insistent that being an Olympian won’t “define her”.

She told the Irish Times: “I’m an Olympic champion but it doesn’t define me as a person. I’ll be home, I’d say it will be a bit mental, but I will be going back to work, either in two weeks or three weeks.”

Kellie Harrington wants to inspire kids: ‘They don’t have to be anything only a better version of themselves’

Although she finds it hard to believe, Kellie Harrington does hope that she can encourage kids to always strive to be a “better version of themselves”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“I can’t believe that I inspire anybody,” she said.

“That’s the hard thing to get my head around. But I know I am in the limelight and I know I have to be a role model and I just want to be the best version of me that I can be so that I can inspire kids and be good role model for kids.

“I want them to bring out the best version of themselves and they don’t have to be Irish champion, world champion, Olympic champion.

“They don’t have to be anything only a better version of themselves and if I can do that I’ll be happy.

“For me I love giving and if I can give someone a little bit of inspiration a little bit get up and go that’s means the world to me.”

Harrington was one of more than 180 out LGBT+ athletes to compete at Tokyo.

Related topics: olympics

Latest Posts

Rihanna Fenty perfume
Beauty

You can now smell like Rihanna with Fenty’s first-ever perfume – inspired by her ‘essence’

Jonny Yates - August 10, 2021

Drag Race star Gottmik dressed as Paris Hilton
Entertainment

Drag Race icon Gottmik channels Paris Hilton – again – and we are sliving, gorge

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Politics

Lesbian, gay and trans politicians still face ‘electoral discrimination’, eye-opening study finds

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Lizzo and Cardi B
Entertainment

Lizzo announces Cardi B collab as comeback single in the most Lizzo way imaginable

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Related Articles

Kellie Harrington boxing olympics lesbian
Sport

Boxer who works part-time at hospital bursts into tears after winning historic Olympic gold

Lily Wakefield - August 9, 2021

Olympics LGBT+ athletes
Sport

Olympics’ brilliant, brave ‘Team LGBT+’ athletes won more medals than Canada and Brazil

Vic Parsons - August 9, 2021

Team GB's Tom Daley poses with bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
News

Olympian Tom Daley responds to anti-LGBT+ attack from Russian state TV

Maggie Baska - August 8, 2021

Erica Sullivan poses with silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
News

Silver medalist Erica Sullivan reveals singer inspired her to chase Olympic dreams

Maggie Baska - August 8, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon