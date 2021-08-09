Menu

Joe Biden nominates ‘largest-ever contributor to LGBT+ equality’ as ambassador

Lily Wakefield August 9, 2021
Joe Biden Scott Miller Switzerland ambassador

Scott Miller with Dr Jill Biden at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on May. (Getty Images for GLSEN/ Ilya S Savenok)

Joe Biden has nominated a queer philanthropist, who claims to be the “largest-ever contributor to LGBT+ equality”, as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Scott Miller, 41, a former banker and LGBT+ rights activist works with his husband Tim Gill, 67, at the Gill Foundation in Denver, Colorado, which works to “to secure equal opportunity for all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and expression”.

Gill was one of the first LGBT+ people to feature on the Forbes 400 list of the richest people in the US.

The millionaire couple say they are “the largest contributors to LGBT+ equality in history, having donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the cause”.

As of 2019, the couple had donated more than $500 million (£360 million) to LGBT+ causes, and since 2010 have given more than $3 million (£2.2 million) to Democratic politicians and causes, including $365,000 (£263,000) to Biden’s presidential campaign.

Announcing his nomination as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the White House said: “Scott Miller is an LGBT+ rights activist and philanthropist.

“As co-chair of the Gill Foundation’s board of directors, Miller directs the foundation’s national giving strategy to advance LGBT+ equality, including public education campaigns to ban conversion therapy and end discrimination against LGBT+ Americans.”

Joe Biden’s nomination Scott Miller will have a US Senate hearing before he is confirmed as ambassador

Scott Miller told The Denver Post in a statement: “If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I hope to build on the work of my predecessors to strengthen the already solid relationship we have with the Swiss and Liechtensteiners, including our dynamic trade, investment and defence partnerships.”

Miller will have a hearing before the US Senate and must seek approval from the Swiss government.

If he is confirmed to the embassy post for Switzerland and Liechtenstein, he will replace Donald Trump fanatic Edward McMullen, who left his ambassador role in January, 2021.

Annise Parker, president of the Victory Institute, said in a statement: “There is enormous power in LGBT+ people representing the United States abroad as ambassadors and Scott will ensure the advancement of equality is always on the diplomatic agenda.

“Much of his career has been dedicated to furthering LGBT+ rights and ending discrimination against the most vulnerable in America and we are fortunate he will soon have a global platform to push for these human rights issues.

“He will make a fantastic representative for our country.”

