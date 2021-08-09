Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

GTA fans absolutely lose it at news San Andreas, GTA 3 or Vice City remakes could be on the way

Ed Nightingale August 9, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Could Take-Two be remastering Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. (Take-Two)

Take-Two, publisher of the Grand Theft Auto series, has announced three new mystery remasters are on the way.

Specifically, in an investor presentation, they mentioned three unannounced “new iterations of previously released titles” are being developed.

Take-Two are the parent company of 2K and Rockstar Games, collectively responsible for the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, Bioshock and more.

The company already has three remasters coming this year: the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Grand Theft Auto V; a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online; and alien strategy title Kerbal Space Program.

And, as their remaster of Mafia: Definitive Edition proves, the publisher don’t just port their older titles to new consoles, but take the time to tweak and optimise.

Of course, there’s plenty of speculation as to what these three unannounced titles could be; many fans are already hopeful of GTA remasters, however other people have suggested that Bully or The Warriors might be included.

However, the GTA rumours would certainly match with Take-Two recently issuing takedowns for GTA mods for GTA 3 and Vice City. The mods include those with improved visuals, which would no longer be needed should remasters be released.

As might be expected, GTA fans are all very, very, very excited.

If the trilogy of PS2 games are remastered, let’s hope they fix the dodgy controls and aiming in-line with the more polished GTA VVice City in first person anyone?

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto VI is still a long way off but rumours have recently intensified, suggesting we could have the series’ first female lead.

It’s been rumoured that, as with GTA V, the sixth title will also feature multiple lead characters, including a female hacker.

It’s also rumoured the game will have a constantly evolving map, allowing Rockstar to consistently update the world – and minimise crunch.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: gaming, Grand Theft Auto

Latest Posts

Rihanna Fenty perfume
Beauty

You can now smell like Rihanna with Fenty’s first-ever perfume – inspired by her ‘essence’

Jonny Yates - August 10, 2021

Drag Race star Gottmik dressed as Paris Hilton
Entertainment

Drag Race icon Gottmik channels Paris Hilton – again – and we are sliving, gorge

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Politics

Lesbian, gay and trans politicians still face ‘electoral discrimination’, eye-opening study finds

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Lizzo and Cardi B
Entertainment

Lizzo announces Cardi B collab as comeback single in the most Lizzo way imaginable

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Related Articles

Lizzo and Cardi B
Entertainment

Lizzo announces Cardi B collab as comeback single in the most Lizzo way imaginable

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Side by side of Russell T Davies and Loki from Disney Plus series
Film and TV

Russell T Davies blasts ‘pathetic’ Disney’s bisexual Loki scene as a ‘feeble gesture’

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Britney Spears
US

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father ‘immediately’

Josh Milton - August 10, 2021

Catherine Zeta-Jones Addams Family Netflix series
Film and TV

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Netflix’s Addams Family as Morticia in ‘perfect’ casting

Jonny Yates - August 10, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon