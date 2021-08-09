Elliot Page ‘honoured’ to receive prestigious award for his courageous LGBT+ advocacy

Elliot Page posts first shirtless photo on social media since The Umbrella Academy star came out as trans in December 2020. (Instagram/@elliotpage)

Actor Elliot Page will be honoured with the Annual Achievement Award at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival this year.

Kieran Medina, the lead programmer of Outfest L.A.’s Annual Trans and Non-binary Summit, will present the award to Page on August 22, the date of the festival’s closing night gala.

In a statement to People, Elliot Page said: “It gives me great honour to be the recipient of this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award and represent the LGBTQ+ community.”

He added: “Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories.”

Outfest L.A. gives recognition to those who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQ+ community through stories, art, and media.

Outfest’s Executive Director told People: “We look for those that have been a powerful representative for our community, that have soared to the highest levels of recognition for their talent and who have stepped into their shoes themselves as an independent filmmaker and creator.”

“There is no one more posted to receive this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award than Elliot. His courage, advocacy, and personal journey have made him one of the most admired and respected public figures of his generation and his talent and voice are leading a new generation within the LGBTQIA+ and entertainment community.”

Elliot Page vows to ‘strive for more equal society’,

Elliott Page came out on Instagram as transgender in December 2020.

They wrote at the time: “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the Trans community.”

“Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I ca and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page is best known for his roles in Juno, Netflix’ The Umbrella Academy, and the groundbreaking Emmy-nominated documentary Gaycation for Viceland.