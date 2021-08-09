Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Music

DaBaby ‘deletes’ lacklustre apology to the LGBT+ community for HIV rant

Josh Milton August 9, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
dababy homophobia boohoo boohooman

DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on 25 July, 2021. (Getty/ Rich Fury)

DaBaby appears to have deleted his apology to the LGBT+ community for his homophobic rant about queer men and people living with HIV.

Last month, the 29-year-old ignited a firestorm with remarks made on stage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cellphone light up,” he told the crowd.

He then called on male audience members who “didn’t suck d**k in the parking lot” and women whose “p*****s smell like water” to raise their mobile phones in the air.

A week later, the “ROCKSTAR” rapper apologised to the LGBT+ community for his “misinformed” and “hurtful” comments.

But much like his multiple headline gigs, DaBaby’s Instagram apology has vanished without a trace, fans have noticed.

DaBaby’s deletes apology – but tweets and grotesque AIDS song remain

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby’s statement originally read.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me – knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”

“I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he added.

“Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay
DaBaby faced a tidal wave of criticism for his comments. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

DaBaby came forward with the since-deleted statement after a number of major upcoming music festivals pulled him from line-ups, including Parklife, Lollapalooza and Governors Ball.

While he appears to have deleted his Instagram apology, tweets where he tells LGBT+ fans “I ain’t trippin’ on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business” remain available.

The untouched tweets include his first tepid response to the backlash sparked where he said sorry for his “insensitive” HIV comments – but he stopped short of a mea culpa to LGBT+ fans.

DaBaby’s bombast fuelled a thumping backlash in and outside of the music industry, with singers such as Elton John and Dua Lipa criticising the rapper.

Singer Miley Cyrus, however, offered to guide the artist before adding that “it’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and mind”.

Related topics: DaBaby

Latest Posts

Rihanna Fenty perfume
Beauty

You can now smell like Rihanna with Fenty’s first-ever perfume – inspired by her ‘essence’

Jonny Yates - August 10, 2021

Drag Race star Gottmik dressed as Paris Hilton
Entertainment

Drag Race icon Gottmik channels Paris Hilton – again – and we are sliving, gorge

Maggie Baska - August 10, 2021

Politics

Lesbian, gay and trans politicians still face ‘electoral discrimination’, eye-opening study finds

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Lizzo and Cardi B
Entertainment

Lizzo announces Cardi B collab as comeback single in the most Lizzo way imaginable

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Related Articles

Britney Spears
US

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father ‘immediately’

Josh Milton - August 10, 2021

Will Young singing into a microphone
Music

Will Young claims he ‘was asked to kiss George Michael’ for salacious BRITs performance

Michele Theil - August 9, 2021

Britney spears father dad
Music

Britney Spears’ conservator tells her dad ‘stop the attacks’ after ‘mentally sick’ claim

Josh Milton - August 9, 2021

dababy homophobia boohoo boohooman
Music

DaBaby ‘deletes’ lacklustre apology to the LGBT+ community for HIV rant

Josh Milton - August 9, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon