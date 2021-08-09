Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off announced – with Willow’s witch daughter becoming new slayer

Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Willow and Buffy. (20th Television)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans are about to be rooting for a new chosen one, with a new spin-off following Willow Rosenberg’s daughter as she becomes the next slayer.

The Buffyverse will expand with a new young adult book, In Every Generation, by author Kendare Blake.

It will be the first in a trilogy following New Sunnydale High School student Frankie Rosenberg – who not only happens to be a slayer, but is also a witch just like her mum, Willow.

Set to be published 4 January, 2022 by Disney Hyperion, according to Polygon, the book will see Frankie learn what it means to be the first slayer-witch in history as she teams up with a werewolf and a hot nerdy demon.

Set years after Buffy and Willow created an entire generation of slayers, the book sees Frankie’s life upended when new girl Hailey shows up at Sunnydale with grave news – all the slayers, Buffy and Faith included, may have been killed.

The OG slayers, alongside Hailey’s older sister Vi, are missing after the annual Slayer convention was targeted in an attack. Now it’s up to Frankie to prevent the Hellmouth, the locus of all evil that apparently people still want to live near, from re-opening.

Buffy sequel creator has been ‘Buffy fan since the womb’

Author Kendare Blake told Polygon: “I have been a Buffy fan since the womb, or at least that’s what it feels like.

“Being a fan of Buffy was the whole reason for taking on In Every Generation. I had no choice. You don’t say no to Buffy.

“If you want to visualize the writing of this book, just imagine the iconic scene from Singin’ in the Rain. Except instead of Gene Kelly, it’s me, and instead of that wet street with the lamp post, it’s Sunnydale Cemetery full of vampires.”

A press release from Disney Hyperion describes Frankie as being “passionate about the environment”. Her mother, Willow, is teaching her magic “on the condition that she use it to better the world”.

Since Buffy the Vampire Slayer wrapped its seven-season run in 2003, the story has continued on in a series of well-received comic books.

A rebooted series has been in the works since at least 2018, and is set to follow a new slayer, who would be played by a Black actor.

Monica Owusu-Breen was named as showrunner on the planned reboot, with series creator Joss Whedon as executive producer.

However, Whedon subsequently became the focus of a massive reckoning sparked when Cordelia actor Charisma Carpenter came forward in early 2021 with explosive allegations against him, claiming he bullied her and “abused his power” on set

Afterwards, various cast and crew members lent their support for Carpenter, including Gellar, David Boreanaz, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Bensen and Anthony Head.

Many applauded her for her bravery in speaking out against the alleged abuse she faced, which Carpenter claims culminated with her being “unceremoniously fired” from Angel after the birth of her child.

“I felt powerless and alone,” she said in a social media statement. “With no other option, I swallowed the mistreatment and carried on.”

“All this was happening during one of the most wonderful time in new motherhood. All that promise and joy sucked out.

“And Joss was the vampire.”

Joss Whedon has not publicly responded to the allegations.