Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Sport

Tom Daley wishes his late father could’ve seen him win Olympic gold

Josh Milton August 7, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Tom Daley with his Olympic medal round his neck

Tom Daley dedicated his win to his late father, Robert Daley. (Screen capture via BBC Sport/Twitter)

Britain’s Tom Daley has he wishes his late father was here to see him win both gold and bronze at the Tokyo Olympic games in a touching interview.

Just moments after winning bronze in the individual men’s 10 metre dive on Saturday (7 August), the 27-year-old reflected on what his success means to his family – and whether he’d consider going to Paris in 2024.

Dedicating his triumph to the thousands of Brits who tuned in to his two wins and to his husband of eight years, Dustin Lance Black, a smiling Daley told BBC Sport:  “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at home and to, in particular, to Lance.

“He’s been my rock throughout this whole thing. He put up with me and sacrificed so much and moved to the UK so I can train.

“My mum and, of course, my dad. I wish that my dad was here to have seen me at these Olympic Games winning two Olympic medals,” he said of his father who passed away a decade ago.

“He would be jumping up – he’d probably be in the pool by now!”

Tom Daley’s dad, Robert Daley, had been one of his son’s biggest fans. Following Tom’s career despite living with an illness, he practically became part of the furniture by the poolside and press conferences the then-teenager attended.

Robert quietly passed away from brain cancer in May 2011, aged 40. “If I could be half the dad that my dad was to me then that would be my best achievement,” Daley, then 17, said on Twitter at the time.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Daley, also known for his wholesome passion for knitting and unboxing condoms, said he’s been simply “overwhelmed” by the support he’s received from his fans, friends and loved ones.

“It’s also nice to represent Team Great Knitting,” he joked, proving Daley is the purest man on this truly cursed planet.

For now, after earning his historic fourth medal, all Daley has his mind set on is going back to Britain and “chilling out” with some “margaritas”.

“I’m gonna take a bit of a break from diving,” he said, “2018 was my kind of down year, and now I’m on my way up to feeling better, doing better. My body’s feeling good.

“We’ll see,” he said of potentially going to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Related topics: olympics, tom daley

Latest Posts

Jan and RuPaul
News

Drag Race star Jan admits she and RuPaul ‘weren’t on the same page’

Michele Theil - August 8, 2021

Kayleigh McKee and Varden Dawngrasp
Entertainment

Trans actor explains why voicing Hearthstone’s first non-binary character was so important to her

Ed Nightingale - August 8, 2021

An activist's silhouette is seen through a rainbow flag
News

LGBT+ activists beaten, threatened with stoning and driven out of town

Michele Theil - August 7, 2021

Trans activist and former fencer Fumino Sugiyama smiling in front of olympic rings
News

Former elite athlete explains how he was forced to quit sport because of transphobia

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Related Articles

Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders
News

Gay football star Carl Nassib shares how NFL teammates reacted to his coming out

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Carl Nassib openly gay NFL player flexes while smiling
News

NFL star says gay trailblazer Carl Nassib treated ‘no different’ since coming out

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Tom Daley with his Olympic medal round his neck
Sport

Tom Daley wishes his late father could’ve seen him win Olympic gold

Josh Milton - August 7, 2021

Tom Daley
Sport

Olympic champion Tom Daley wins yet another medal

Josh Milton - August 7, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon