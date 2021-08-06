Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
UK

Author Terry Pratchett was an unflinching trans ally, say the trans fans who met him

Emma Powys Maurice August 6, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Terry Pratchett

Discworld author Terry Pratchett pictured in 2008 (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty)

Claims that the late, great Sir Terry Pratchett would’ve been anti-trans have prompted a flood of transgender fans to share their happy memories of meeting the inclusive author.

The prolific fantasy author was famed for his seminal Discworld series, which used puns and parody to explore themes of humanity, morality, genre tropes and gender norms.

Pratchett tragically died of Alzheimer’s in 2015 but remains a treasured figure in the sci-fi and fantasy community. So when his daughter, Rhiannon, was forced to shut down the anti-trans campaigners trying to co-opt her father’s legacy, the Discworld fandom refused to stand for it.

Scores of readers who knew and loved Pratchett cited multiple examples of trans-inclusivity in his written work, definitively proving the author wouldn’t have touched transphobia with a bargepole. Yet many “gender critical” people stubbornly insisted it was impossible to know his opinions on trans rights as he died six years ago.

A flood of trans fans begged to differ. One by one, they came forward with touching anecdotes of a man who infused his life with love and kindness and extended this to everyone he met, regardless of gender identity.

Terry Pratchett was an unflinching trans ally

“I met Sir Terry several times during my transition. My trans friends did the same,” recalled one. “He was a great supporter, sadly missed. His fan chat rooms were a haven of trans rights and we met there everyday to have people to talk to.

“He treated us like people at a time others wouldn’t.”

Another trans person described meeting Terry Pratchett at a book signing before her transition. Ever perceptive, the author picked up on her subtle hesitation over her name and responded with grace and tact.

And the stories kept coming – stories that proved Sir Terry was an undeniable trans ally in the years before his death.

Another cis fan wrote to Rhiannon Pratchett to share her memory of meeting the author at a convention, where they discussed her thesis on Pratchett’s approach to politics and gender in Discworld.

Finally, Pratchett’s longtime friend and collaborating author Neil Gaiman succinctly summarised Terry’s position for anyone still in any doubt.

“Terry was wise and Terry was kind. Terry understood that people were complicated, contradictory and, always people, and that people can and do change,” he said.

“As Rhiannon Pratchett says, he would have had no time for this nonsense.”

Related topics: Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, transphobia

Latest Posts

An activist's silhouette is seen through a rainbow flag
News

LGBT+ activists beaten, threatened with stoning and driven out of town

Michele Theil - August 7, 2021

Trans activist and former fencer Fumino Sugiyama smiling in front of olympic rings
News

Former elite athlete explains how he was forced to quit sport because of transphobia

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Trans man Dev said he was barred from using the men's bathrooms at the 420 Bank and Dispensary.
Trans

Cannabis dispensary owner hounds trans man over his ‘parts’ in disturbing video

Vic Parsons - August 7, 2021

The shop front of supermarket chain Tesco
News

Man punched in homophobic assault. He just wanted to shop at Tesco with his partner

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Related Articles

Tom Daley with his Olympic medal round his neck
Sport

Tom Daley wishes his late father could’ve seen him win Olympic gold

Josh Milton - August 7, 2021

Tom Daley
Sport

Olympic champion Tom Daley wins yet another medal

Josh Milton - August 7, 2021

Trans rights protest outside Downing Street.
Trans

London trans rights protest condemns ‘absolute shambles’ of Tory government: ‘This cannot go on’

Vic Parsons - August 6, 2021

Senior NHS leaders have committed to active allyship and 'intentional' trans inclusion.
UK

Senior NHS leaders demand apology for ex-hospital CEO’s anti-trans tirade

Vic Parsons - August 6, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon