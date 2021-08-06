Dan Levy is releasing the book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek. (George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Dan Levy has announced a Schitt’s Creek book and we’re positively bedazzled at the thought.

The creator and writer of the hit show is releasing the book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek alongside his real-life and TV dad Eugene Levy.

The title of the book is a nod to the official – and very emotional – Schitt’s Creek documentary on Netflix and will capture “the essence and alchemy of all six seasons.”

It’s being released on 26 October and is now available to pre-order on hardback or eBook from Amazon here.

Fans who miss the show can fill the Schitt’s Creek hole in their heart with a book that celebrates everything about the series including, “the town, the characters, and the state of mind that is Schitt’s Creek.”

The series first aired in 2015 and was a slow-burner, eventually finding a legion of fans after its worldwide release on Netflix.

Dan Levy himself said the show “would have been yanked off the air” for “underperforming” if it was placed in the wrong hands.

But thanks to its quotable script featuring one-liners including “ew, David” and “I’m very uninterested in that opinion” to the lovable characters of the town it went on to become a huge hit.

The publishers Trapeze Books say: “The show has established a position as the kind of escapist television that we’ve needed in tumultuous times. To enter the world of Schitt’s Creek is to escape to somewhere you don’t want to leave and for so many viewers, the series finishing left them bereft.

“Reading Best Wishes, Warmest Regards is like taking a trip back to the Rosebud Motel with the cast as your guide, a feel-good journey back to the creek that we all need.”

The hardback copy of Best Wishes, Warmest Regards is priced at £25 and you can pre-order it from Amazon.

The future of Schitt’s Creek

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek aired in early 2020 and Dan Levy says it was the best way the show could have ended.

However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a future film saying, “if there is an idea that pops into my head, it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.”

He adds: “Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon… I would love to work with these people again.”

Following the airing of season six, the show went on to break records at the 2020 Emmy Awards, with a clean sweep in all of the major comedy categories.

Schitt’s Creek picked up nine awards on the night including best comedy series, outstanding writing and outstanding directing.

Plus the four actors Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy each won an acting award in an emotional night of speeches.

Accepting the award for outstanding comedy series, Dan Levy said: “This show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before.”