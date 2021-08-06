Footballer Quinn makes history as first out trans athlete to win Olympic medal after gold victory

Canada's midfielder Quinn warms up prior the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games final football match between Sweden and Canada. (AFP via Getty/ TIZIANA FABI)

Footballer Quinn has become not just the first out trans Olympic medal winner, but also the first out trans Olympic gold medallist after Canada beat Sweden in the women’s football final.

Even after extra time, Canada and Sweden were drawing 1-1, and so the world witnessed the first time ever that the women’s football Olympic gold medal depended on penalties.

While Friday’s (6 August) final was extremely close, midfielder Julia Grosso scored the winning penalty for Canada. Jessie Fleming and Deanne Rose also scored during penalties, while Stephanie Labbé made two saves.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics mark the Canadian team’s best-ever result, after winning bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Fans are delighted that Quinn has become the first trans Olympic gold medallist

While it had already been confirmed that Quinn would be the first-ever openly trans athlete to win an Olympic medal, the fact that they secured a gold medal was even further cause for celebration.

Quinn’s fans immediately took to social media to share their excitement.

Quinn is an Olympic gold medalist. Amazing.#SWEvCAN — RJ Allen (@TheSoccerCritic) August 6, 2021

QUINN IS THE FIRST TRANS GOLD MEDAL WINNER — sophie (@greenshortwnt) August 6, 2021

quinn being the first transgender and non binary person to win an olympic medal makes me really fucking happy — ren (@bethsengland) August 6, 2021

Although Quinn already won a bronze medal with the Canadian at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Tokyo is the first time they have competed as an out trans athlete.

When they took to the pitch for the opening women’s football match on 21 July, it was the first time an openly trans athlete had competed in the Olympics.

They were quickly joined in this history books by trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard and non-binary skateboarder Alana Smith.

Following their first game game, they wrote on Instagram: “I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation.

“I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.

“I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets.

“Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams. The fight isn’t close to over… and I’ll celebrate when we’re all here.”