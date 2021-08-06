Menu

Nicki Minaj shuts down Jessie J’s claim she begged to be on her song: ‘The label paid me’

Jake Hall August 6, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
NIcki Minaj and Jessie J

Nicki Minaj wasn't impressed with Jessie J's story. (Getty)

Nicki Minaj called out Jessie J after she claimed the rapper was desperate to feature on her song “Bang Bang”.

In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, Jessie J explained how she came to collaborate with Minaj and Ariana Grande on the single.

She claimed Minaj was “played [“Bang Bang”] in the studio, and was like: ‘I’ve got to jump on this'”.

“We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it,” she continued.

Minaj then posted a screenshot of the quote, alongside an explanatory tweet: “Babe, I didn’t hear the song and ask to get on it. The label asked me to get on it and paid me. How would I have heard the song?”

The charismatic rap megastar then added her trademark sense of humour, continuing: “Chiiiile what am I, the damn song monitor? Snooping around for songs?”

inaj noted another artist had made a similar claim recently, ending her post with: “Y’all gotta stop. Love U.”

Jessie J previously said she cried at Nicki Minaj’s verse

The star’s loyal fans – known affectionately as her ‘Barbs’ – promptly scoured the internet for evidence, unearthing a 2014 interview with KISS FM as proof that Jessie’s label reached out first, which Nicki Minaj then retweeted.

In the interview, Jessie also revealed she cried after hearing Minaj’s verse, and that she had tried to get Minaj on a remix of her hit single “Do It Like A Dude“.

“The worst part about this is no-one ever asked me to get on ‘Do It Like A Dude’ and I have been obsessed with that song since the minute I heard it,” Minaj said.

“I was doing promo in the UK and heard it on the radio. My artist Parker co-wrote it. I would have gotten on that one for some pickle juice.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Again showing her sense of humour, Minaj’s “pickle juice” comment refers to a widely-shared clip from her 2010 MTV documentary ‘My Time Now’, in which she described storming out of a photoshoot after being served pickles on-set.

“Had I accepted the pickle juice, I would be drinking pickle juice right now,” she said, before concluding: “When I am assertive, I’m a b***h. When a man is assertive, he’s a boss.”

As always, Minaj has won over the internet by speaking her mind.

Related topics: jessie j, nicki minaj

