Don’t miss iconic drag queen Myra DuBois in her darkly hilarious, funeral-themed show ‘Dead Funny’
Drag queen and icon Myra DuBois has announced a headline UK tour, and you won’t want to miss it.
The comedian will take her Dead Funny tour to venues across the country in 2021 and 2022, which includes her solo West End debut.
The show sees Myra bring forward her own funeral so she doesn’t “miss out on the most attention she’ll ever receive” – and that it’s done right.
She previously performed it at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 for a sold-out run, but is finally taking it on the road after postponing the tour due to the pandemic.
It’s described as an “evening packed with so many laughs, you’ll R.I.Pee yourself” and will feature her trademark acid-tongued wit alongside songs penned by Richard Thomas, known for his work on Jerry Springer The Opera.
Myra gained national recognition when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent 2020, reaching the semi-final of the competition.
During her performance she treated audience members to a stand-up routine which included a duet with judge Amanda Holden on the song “I Know Him So Well”.
She’s also set to appear in the upcoming film adaption of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in a yet-to-be revealed role.
The much-anticipated film is skipping its cinema release and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 17 September.
More from PinkNews
Her headline tour will start at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for six nights before making its way to venues across the UK, including London’s Garrick Theatre, which marks Myra’s debut West End solo performance.
Below you can find out the full tour dates and how to get tickets for the Myra Dubois tour.
Myra Dubois Dead Funny 2021-2022 UK tour dates
- 9-15 August – Edinburgh, Festival Fringe – tickets
- 4 September – Bath, Theatre Royal Studio – tickets
- 6 September – London, The Garrick Theatre – tickets
- 7 September – Birmingham, The Glee Club – tickets
- 8 September – Cardiff, The Glee Club – tickets
- 9 September – Swindon, Arts Centre – tickets
- 10 September – Northampton, R&D Studio – tickets
- 11 September – Leeds, Carriageworks – tickets
- 12 September – Newcastle, The Stand – tickets
- 13 September – Edinburgh, The Stand – tickets
- 14 September – Glasgow, The Stand – tickets
- 24 September – Nottingham, Nonsuch Studios – tickets
- 26 September – Blackburn, Darwen Library Theatre – tickets
- 30 September – Southampton, Hanger Farm – tickets
- 15 January – Salford, The Lowry – tickets
Tickets are priced between £15-£36.50.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
View comments