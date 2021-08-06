Menu

Questionable video of ‘Grindr date’ taking boat to remote island sends the gays into a frenzy

Josh Milton August 6, 2021
On the left: A shirtless man stands on a boat. On the right: A couple both shirtless kiss

A TikTok couple went to an island in New York for a date together. (Screen captures via TikTok)

A gay TikToker said his “Grindr date” took him by boat to a remote island in New York and people had thoughts.

In a TikTok clip uploaded Wednesday (5 August), Rob Carlo showed his 27,300 followers how he was taken to an island off the coat of Westhampton, a hamlet in Long Island.

“So my Grindr date took me on his boat to this little Island,” he wrote in the caption, showing a man greet him on the docks by an inflatable flamingo.

Carlo admitted that he had “no clue” what to expect from the rather unconventional date as he watched his date dash up the cliffs to fold out a table.

should i date him? 🤔 #gay

In an adorable or absolutely sickening plot twist, depending on your point of view, his date set up a romantic dinner for them both.

Watching the sunset, the pair tucked into carrot sticks, fruit and cheese, clinking champagne before roasting marshmallows by the fire.

With “Chiquitita” by ABBA mixed in with Luca characters shouting “Silenzio Bruno” as the backing track, Carlo’s video went onto draw more than 53,000 likes.

Carlo later uploaded some adorable still shots in an Instagram post captioning it: “Date night.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rob Carlo (@robbcarlo)

But in yet another plot twist, the island date was in no way their first – Carlo has been dating the man in the video, his boyfriend, since at least 2020.

He actually owns the boat and Carlo made him turn it onto a “Barb boat”, which is the real homosexual agenda, to be honest.

Get a man who supports your barb lifestyle 🦄💖😍🎀 @nickiminaj #nickiminaj #nicki #barb #barbz #gay #boat

The island date video soon enough ended up on Twitter, where users weren’t quite sure about how to respond to the stunt. Especially because so many were still haunted by the so-called “demon twink“, who terrorised a boat in New York earlier this month.

Some users shared stories of their own outlandish Grindr dates and the absolute abject horror of what Grindr guys can put men through.

And because the queer community truly works at the speed of light, a new meme was born as Twitter users joked about what island their own Grindr dates would take them to.

