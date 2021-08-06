Ejaculating often could cut risk of cancer, according to science

Regular ejaculation could cut the risk of prostate cancer. (Pexels/Deon Black)

Ejaculation may reduce the chance of developing prostate cancer, a rather climactic study has found.

Researchers from Harvard and Boston universities found that men who have an orgasm 21 times per month are less likely to develop prostate cancer.

The study, published in the journal European Urology, saw scientists comb through data of more than 31,925 men who tallied their average monthly number of ejaculations from 1992 to 2010.

A connection between having an orgasm and prostate cancer has long baffled scientists, with diet and other lifestyle factors thought to play a role in how and why cancer develops in certain people.

Analysis found that no matter the type of orgasm – sex, masturbation or even wet dream – they all help reduce the chance of having prostate cancer.

Researchers say ejaculating a lot is ‘beneficial’ for curbing prostate cancer rates

The chance for men who orgasmed the most was found to be 20 per cent less compared to those who did it far less, at around four to seven times.

“We evaluated whether ejaculation frequency throughout adulthood is related to prostate cancer risk in a large US-based study,” one of the study’s authors wrote.

“We found that men reporting higher compared to lower ejaculatory frequency in adulthood were less likely to be subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“These findings provide additional evidence of a beneficial role of more frequent ejaculation throughout adult life in the etiology of [prostate cancer], particularly for low-risk disease.”

The authors also stressed that you don’t have to ejaculate 21 times per month. It’s the more the merrier, really, as it’s thought to help flush out harmful chemicals that can clog up semen.

But findings from other, similar studies have offered up different results, such as ejaculation rate having next to no impact on prostate cancer rates.

One Australian study found that ejaculating seven times a week could have an impact. Another said ejaculation is only effective in curbing cancer if it’s for men aged 50 and over. A 2008 study figured that men were more likely to develop prostate cancer if they were sexually active (including masturbation) in their 20s and 30s.

Scientists say more research needs to be done. But in the meantime, it’s safe to say that one more orgasm really won’t hurt.