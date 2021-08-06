Menu

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park slay yet again with instantly iconic Black cowboy campaign for Adidas

Jonny Yates August 6, 2021
Bookmark Article
Beyoncé's Ivy Park is releasing a new denim collection.

Beyoncé's Ivy Park is releasing a new denim collection. (YouTube)

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park has unveiled their latest collection with Adidas and it’s all of our denim dreams come true.

The yeehaw-themed range features classic denim jackets, jeans, shorts and even a pair of chaps.

The extensive line will include 58 gender neutral apparel pieces, five shoes and 13 accessories – all designed as reimagined takes on classic Western wear.

They will also be embellished with the brand’s three stripes and are be dropping exclusively on the Adidas website from 19 August.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The collaborators are launching the collection with a cowboy-themed campaign starring actor Glynn Turman.

The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor appears alongside his granddaughter Melina in the teaser video, both wearing pieces from the upcoming denim line by Ivy Park x Adidas.

In the video the actor talks about how he how he spent his childhood days working in the stables of Central Park so he could ride for free.

He also goes on to discuss how important Black cowboys were in the American West, which is regularly overlooked in the media and history books.

He says: “There was a lot that was missing in the history books about our participation as cowboys and cowgirls and settling in the west. And how many of the cowboys were of colour.”

Beyoncé Ivy Park denim range
The campaign for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park denim range features actor Glynn Turman. (YouTube)

Other confirmed pieces include a denim body suit, a wide-leg snap pant, tracksuit, bucket hat, durag, socks and bandanas.

Once again Ivy Park x Adidas will offer inclusive sizing with apparel in XXXS to 4XL and prices starting from $25.

To shop the collection head to adidas.com from 19 August.

Beyoncé x Ivy Park release first swimwear range

This new collection follows up Beyoncé’s Ivy Park recently dropping its fist ever swimwear range which is “crafted with every shape and person in mind”.

The neon orange collection features one-pieces, bikini tops, thong bottoms and swim shorts alongside accessories including a tote bag, towel and bucket hat.

The inclusive range features silhouettes for all genders with sizes ranging between XS and 4X.

Fans can shop the Ivy Park swimwear line exclusively via Adidas.

Related topics: beyonce, shopping

