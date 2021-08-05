Women gamers to be celebrated and championed in *gameHERs’ second annual awards
The*gameHERs will host their second annual awards series to celebrate women in gaming this November.
The awards recognise women across a number of categories within esports, game development, content creation (including Twitch streamers), charity work, marketing, and rising stars.
The*gameHERs is an online platform that supports and empowers women gamers. Earlier this year they launched a women’s collegiate division in esports.
With women gamers suffering from harassment in online spaces, the awards will be a celebration of women throughout the industry.
“We are thrilled to launch year two of our award series to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of all women across gaming,” said Heather Ouida, Co-Founder of the*gameHERs.
“This year, we are collaborating with influential women and forward thinking sponsors to continue driving interest and create an inclusive community for gamers alike. As our platform continues to grow, our goal is to amplify the voices of women by providing a safe space to be themselves. We are working to educate and connect women through our impactful events such as the awards and much more.”
The nomination period for the awards will begin on 6 August, with public voting open from 5 – 25 September.
The awards will be live-streamed on the*gameHERs Twitch channel in November. Sponsors include gaming and tech giants like Logitech, PrizePicks, V1SIONARIES and iFOLIO.
2020’s inaugural the*gameHERs Awards was seen by 10.6 million on the Twitch live stream, with 600 nominations and 70,000 votes.
The full list of awards is as follows:
Esports
PrizePicks Top Team of the Year
Version1 V1SIONARIES Top Player of the Year
Most Inclusive Organization
Best on Camera Talent
Best Esports Creative
Best Team Brand Ambassador
Game Development
Most Inclusive Studio of the Year
Standout Indie Development
Standout Triple A Development
Most Inclusive Game of the Year
Narrative Designer of the Year
Sound Designer of the Year
Artist of the Year
Game Designer of the Year
Content Creation
Top Facebook Content Creator of the Year
Top Youtuber of the Year
Top Twitch Streamer of the Year
Top Stream Team of the Year
Top Journalist of the Year
Top Creative Streamer of the Year
Top D&D Campaign of the Year
Charity
Top Charity Streamer of the Year
Most Charitable Gaming Organization
Best Charitable Drive
Charity of the Year
Advocate of the Year
Marketing
Best Community Manager – Triple A
Best Community Manager – Indie
Top Community Activation
Best Social Media of the Year
Rising Stars – Collegiate
Rising Star – Streamer
Rising Star – Collegiate Organization
Rising Star – Up & Coming Pro Player
More from PinkNews
Rising Star – Aspiring Leader
Rising Star – Top Educator
Rising Star – Best Intern
Rising Star– Best Gaming Community
For more information and to nominate, visit the*gameHERS website.
For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]
Related topics: gaming
View comments