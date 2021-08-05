Women gamers to be celebrated and championed in *gameHERs’ second annual awards

the*gameHERS Awards 2020. (the*gameHERS)

The*gameHERs will host their second annual awards series to celebrate women in gaming this November.

The awards recognise women across a number of categories within esports, game development, content creation (including Twitch streamers), charity work, marketing, and rising stars.

The*gameHERs is an online platform that supports and empowers women gamers. Earlier this year they launched a women’s collegiate division in esports.

With women gamers suffering from harassment in online spaces, the awards will be a celebration of women throughout the industry.

“We are thrilled to launch year two of our award series to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of all women across gaming,” said Heather Ouida, Co-Founder of the*gameHERs.

“This year, we are collaborating with influential women and forward thinking sponsors to continue driving interest and create an inclusive community for gamers alike. As our platform continues to grow, our goal is to amplify the voices of women by providing a safe space to be themselves. We are working to educate and connect women through our impactful events such as the awards and much more.”

The nomination period for the awards will begin on 6 August, with public voting open from 5 – 25 September.

The awards will be live-streamed on the*gameHERs Twitch channel in November. Sponsors include gaming and tech giants like Logitech, PrizePicks, V1SIONARIES and iFOLIO.

2020’s inaugural the*gameHERs Awards was seen by 10.6 million on the Twitch live stream, with 600 nominations and 70,000 votes.

The full list of awards is as follows:

Esports

PrizePicks Top Team of the Year

Version1 V1SIONARIES Top Player of the Year

Most Inclusive Organization

Best on Camera Talent

Best Esports Creative

Best Team Brand Ambassador

Game Development

Most Inclusive Studio of the Year

Standout Indie Development

Standout Triple A Development

Most Inclusive Game of the Year

Narrative Designer of the Year

Sound Designer of the Year

Artist of the Year

Game Designer of the Year

Content Creation

Top Facebook Content Creator of the Year

Top Youtuber of the Year

Top Twitch Streamer of the Year

Top Stream Team of the Year

Top Journalist of the Year

Top Creative Streamer of the Year

Top D&D Campaign of the Year

Charity

Top Charity Streamer of the Year

Most Charitable Gaming Organization

Best Charitable Drive

Charity of the Year

Advocate of the Year

Marketing

Best Community Manager – Triple A

Best Community Manager – Indie

Top Community Activation

Best Social Media of the Year

Rising Stars – Collegiate

Rising Star – Streamer

Rising Star – Collegiate Organization

Rising Star – Up & Coming Pro Player

Rising Star – Aspiring Leader

Rising Star – Top Educator

Rising Star – Best Intern

Rising Star– Best Gaming Community

For more information and to nominate, visit the*gameHERS website.

