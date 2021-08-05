Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Music

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers explains how ‘gay teen contemplating suicide’ inspired new song

Josh Milton August 5, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs in a black blazer

Brandon Flowers of The Killers. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

Brandon Flowers has revealed that a new track from The Killers’ upcoming album will be about a gay teen who is contemplating suicide.

Flowers, the The Killers’ flamboyant frontman, let spill to The Rolling Stone what some of the 11 new songs on Pressure Machine will include in an interview published Tuesday (3 August).

Many of the songs are inspired by real-life people Brandon knew in his youth. Among them, the 40-year-old said, will be a song dedicated to the queer men in Flowers’ life that felt unable to come out in 1990s Nephi, Utah, where Flowers grew up.

The album’s third song will be “Terrible Things” and is described by the outlet as a “dark” number that “centres on a gay teenager who is contemplating suicide”.

“There were kids I grew up with who I didn’t know until years later that they were gay,” Flowers said.

“It must have just been so hard. I think the world is moving in a more positive direction and a more inclusive direction, but this was still in the 90s and people kept this stuff close.”

Brandon Flowers from The Killers performs in Mexico City
Brandon Flowers from The Killers performs in Mexico City. (Rob Loud/WireImage)

The singer, who is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, moved to Nephi, a sleepy city of just a few thousand residents, in sixth grade.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Decades on, and Brandon Flowers is about to release his seventh album with The Killers

Pressure Machine, which will drop 13 August, was the upshot of the months of downtime and tells the story of the ruffians and misfits he met in the tiny, remote town of Nephi.

“When I was writing these songs, I was thinking of things like Sherwood Anderson’s book Winesburg, Ohio or that book Pastures of Heaven [by John Steinbeck],” Flowers said, “where’s it’s all these short stories that take place in this one setting. For some reason, I had the audacity to try it myself.

“Once I realised they were going to take place here and they were going to be true stories, everything just really fell in our laps.”

Flowers, who has cited new wave mainstays such as the Cars and Depeche Mode among his musical inspirations, has previously said that much of the music he grew up with were by queer artists.

“Whether I knew it or not, or found out later, a lot of the music that I grew up on tended to be made by gay men,” the told The Advocate. “A lot of my heroes were and are gay men.”

Related topics: Brandon Flowers, Gay, The Killers

Latest Posts

An activist's silhouette is seen through a rainbow flag
News

LGBT+ activists beaten, threatened with stoning and driven out of town

Michele Theil - August 7, 2021

Trans activist and former fencer Fumino Sugiyama smiling in front of olympic rings
News

Former elite athlete explains how he was forced to quit sport because of transphobia

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Trans man Dev said he was barred from using the men's bathrooms at the 420 Bank and Dispensary.
Trans

Cannabis dispensary owner hounds trans man over his ‘parts’ in disturbing video

Vic Parsons - August 7, 2021

The shop front of supermarket chain Tesco
News

Man punched in homophobic assault. He just wanted to shop at Tesco with his partner

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Related Articles

Megan Thee Stallion
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion says ‘it’s about time’ rap embraces queer people after DaBaby debacle

Jake Hall - August 6, 2021

Kanye West gay hip hop MTV dababy
Entertainment

Kanye West relives moment he confronted his own homophobia in powerful resurfaced video

Lily Wakefield - August 6, 2021

Entertainment

Azealia Banks unimpressed by ‘performative cancelling’ of DaBaby

Lily Wakefield - August 6, 2021

Lil Nas X wears neon green suit at the American Music Awards
Entertainment

Lil Nas X says horrific video of child being abused for doing ‘gay s**t’ took him ‘back in time’

Jake Hall - August 6, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon