Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Tickets

Queen of nu metal Poppy announces UK dates for her Flux Tour: how to get tickets

Jonny Yates August 5, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Poppy Flux Tour 2022

Poppy is touring across the UK in 2022 as part of her Flux Tour. (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Poppy has announced UK tour dates for 2022 as part of her Flux Tour, and fans can get tickets very soon.

The artist will perform shows in Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London in January next year.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday (6 August) via Ticketmaster or See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour is in support of her upcoming album Flux which features the title track and single “Her” and is due for release this September.

Poppy started out as a YouTuber, starring in performance art videos which gained her international recognition and millions of views.

She’s been described as human-meets-android and a one-woman digital rabbit hole, thanks to her visual aesthetics and commentary on Internet culture.

Since signing a record deal she’s gone on to release three albums including Poppy Computer, Am I a Girl? and I Disagree, having experimented with genres including pop, nu metal, industrial rock and dance.

Earlier this year her track “Bloodmoney” earned Poppy her first ever Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance, making her the first solo female artist ever nominated in the category.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

She also made an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, well, sort of, as Crystal Methyd played the singer on season 12’s Snatch Game.

Crystal’s unusual performance of the also off-beat popstar led one judge to say: “I didn’t know what I was watching, but then I went home and I watched her videos… and I still didn’t know what I was watching.”

Her tour will also stop off at venues across North America in late 2021 as well as Europe in 2022.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday (6 August) from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Poppy’s Flux Tour 2022 UK tour dates

  • 10 January – Bristol Marble Factory
  • 11 January – Glasgow SWG3
  • 13 January – Birmingham O2 Institute
  • 14 January – Manchester O2 Ritz
  • 15 January – London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Related topics: Music, shopping

Latest Posts

An activist's silhouette is seen through a rainbow flag
News

LGBT+ activists beaten, threatened with stoning and driven out of town

Michele Theil - August 7, 2021

Trans activist and former fencer Fumino Sugiyama smiling in front of olympic rings
News

Former elite athlete explains how he was forced to quit sport because of transphobia

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Trans man Dev said he was barred from using the men's bathrooms at the 420 Bank and Dispensary.
Trans

Cannabis dispensary owner hounds trans man over his ‘parts’ in disturbing video

Vic Parsons - August 7, 2021

The shop front of supermarket chain Tesco
News

Man punched in homophobic assault. He just wanted to shop at Tesco with his partner

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Related Articles

Poppy Flux Tour 2022
Tickets

Queen of nu metal Poppy announces UK dates for her Flux Tour: how to get tickets

Jonny Yates - August 5, 2021

Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey star in Constellations
Theatre

Russell Tovey and Omari Douglas get very cosy in their West End play Constellations

Jonny Yates - August 4, 2021

Disney On Ice UK tour
Tickets

Disney On Ice is touring the UK in 2021 with a brand new show, and Disney gays are going to love it

Jonny Yates - July 29, 2021

Margate Pride Nadine Coyle
Pride

Margate Pride 2021 announces lineup, tickets and dates for ‘careful, kind, considered celebration’

Jonny Yates - July 23, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon