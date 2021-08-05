Poppy is touring across the UK in 2022 as part of her Flux Tour. (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Poppy has announced UK tour dates for 2022 as part of her Flux Tour, and fans can get tickets very soon.

The artist will perform shows in Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London in January next year.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday (6 August) via Ticketmaster or See Tickets.

The tour is in support of her upcoming album Flux which features the title track and single “Her” and is due for release this September.

Poppy started out as a YouTuber, starring in performance art videos which gained her international recognition and millions of views.

She’s been described as human-meets-android and a one-woman digital rabbit hole, thanks to her visual aesthetics and commentary on Internet culture.

Since signing a record deal she’s gone on to release three albums including Poppy Computer, Am I a Girl? and I Disagree, having experimented with genres including pop, nu metal, industrial rock and dance.

Earlier this year her track “Bloodmoney” earned Poppy her first ever Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance, making her the first solo female artist ever nominated in the category.

She also made an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, well, sort of, as Crystal Methyd played the singer on season 12’s Snatch Game.

Crystal’s unusual performance of the also off-beat popstar led one judge to say: “I didn’t know what I was watching, but then I went home and I watched her videos… and I still didn’t know what I was watching.”

Her tour will also stop off at venues across North America in late 2021 as well as Europe in 2022.

Poppy’s Flux Tour 2022 UK tour dates