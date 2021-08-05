Menu

Megan Rapinoe wins bronze medal after incredible ‘Olimpico’ goal leads Team USA to victory

Lily Wakefield August 5, 2021
Megan Rapinoe Olympics football

USA's forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates with teammate defender Kelley O'Hara after winning the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's bronze medal football match against Australia. (AFP via Getty/ TIZIANA FABI)

Team USA’s women’s football team has won an Olympic bronze medal after an incredible corner goal from legend and lesbian icon Megan Rapinoe.

The US national team beat Australia 4-3 at the Olympic bronze medal match in Tokyo, with Rapinoe and midfielder Carli Lloyd both scoring braces.

Rapinoe shocked fans with an incredible corner goal, known as an “Olimpico”, getting past the Australian goalkeeper and sending the ball into the far corner of the net.

Lloyd made Olympics history by becoming the US national teams best-ever scorer, with 10 all-time goals during the games.

The bronze medal is Rapinoe’s second. She was part of the Team USA squad that took gold at the London 2012 Games.

Megan Rapinoe and Team USA missed out on competing for the gold medal after losing against Canada

Team USA missed out on competing for the gold medal when they lost to rivals Canada, who won 4-3 during the semifinals.

After the Canada game, Megan Rapinoe became tearful, and said after the game: “Man, it’s terrible. Not our best game, not our best tournament. We didn’t have it today. Too many errors from us, again.”

She added: “It’s a bitter one to swallow.

“Obviously we never want to lose to Canada. I don’t think I’ve ever lost to Canada, so it’s a bitter one.”

But according to Insider, following the match she interrupted Canadian goal scorer Jessie Fleming, who was giving a TV interview, to congratulate her.

Giving Fleming a huge hug, Rapinoe said: “Congratulations. Good luck. Good luck… Go win it.”

The women’s Olympic football final will take place on Friday (6 August), between Canada and Sweden.

The Canadian team includes Quinn who has already secured their place as the first openly trans Olympic medal winner in history, but could also take the gold if Canada win.

Although Quinn already won a bronze medal with the Canadian at the 2016 Rio Olympics, since then they have come out as trans and confirmed that their pronouns are they/them.

 

