Donald Trump’s pathetic dig at Megan Rapinoe would be funny if it wasn’t so sad

Former president Donald Trump brands US women's football team 'leftist maniacs' and targets Megan Rapinoe's purple hair in a rant. (Getty/Brandon Bell/Laurence Griffiths)

Former president Donald Trump tried to burn Megan Rapinoe and the “wokesters” on the US women’s soccer team after they won bronze at the Olympics – and it failed so bad.

Trump released a weird statement attacking the Olympic team after they beat Australia to win the bronze medal on Thursday (5 August). The rant included claiming the team would have won the gold if it wasn’t led by “Leftist Maniacs” and “woke” individuals.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,” Trump said, the Independent reported.

“Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad and our soccer team certainly has.”

The man who lost the recent presidential election also criticised the US women’s national team (USWNT) for kneeling before games at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Yahoo Sports, the USWNT and other teams knelt before kickoff to draw attention to racism and other forms of discrimination. They then stood for the national anthem.

Trump also claimed the the US could “start winning” games if officials replaced the “wokesters” with “Patriots” – who he apparently thinks are better players than the World Cup winning team.

He then finished off his weird rant by singling out one of the USWNT’s star players, Megan Rapinoe, and her gorgeous hair colour.

“The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!” Trump said.

Rapinoe’s ‘terrible’ performance included scoring twice – including an amazing goal direct from a corner – in Team USA’s 4-3 victory over Australia. US Soccer reported the match was the highest-scoring medal match in Olympic women’s soccer history. It was also USWNT’s sixth Olympic medal overall.

Needless to say, the internet was not impressed by Donald Trump’s pathetic dig.

The combative relationship between Donald Trump, the USWNT and Megan Rapinoe is nothing new.

In comments published by Yahoo Sports in 2019, Rapinoe called herself a “walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration” because of “everything I stand for”. Rapinoe told the Guardian that same year that the USWNT is “everything [Trump] loves” except “that we’re powerful strong women”.

She also angered him by declaring she would not be “going to the f*****g White House” if the US won the World Cup in 2019. The USWNT did win the summer competition and did not visit the White House and Trump following the victory.

Last month, Donald Trump tried to blame the USWNT’s surprising opening loss to Sweden at the Olympics on “wokeism”, according to Insider. The former president told a crowd gathered in Arizona that “wokeism makes you lose” and “ruins your mind” before claiming the USWNT was a “very good example” of such occurrences.