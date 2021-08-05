10 gorgeous and inspiring Dolly Parton art prints to show how much you love the Queen of Nashville

Dolly Parton Day takes place on 5 August which sees the icon celebrated. ((Ian Gavan/Getty Images & Etsy)

Today (5 August) marks Dolly Parton Day, and it needs to be a national holiday immediately, frankly.

The gay icon and country queen is – quite rightly – celebrated by her home state of Tennessee and the world for her “moving music and her generous heart.”

The day was first recognised in 2019 by David Briley, the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee who noted Dolly’s “unparalleled career as an entertainer and philanthropist and her ability to touch millions of lives everywhere.”

From donating $1million into COVID-19 vaccine research to gifting more than 125 million free books to children around the world, the queen of country has always been an inspiring figure.

She’s also one of the biggest LGBT+ icons thanks to her hits “9 to 5” and “Jolene”, turns in films like Steel Magnolias and her instantly recognisable camp aesthetic.

She also recently donned her outfit from her 1978 Playboy cover for her husband’s birthday, captioning the post #HotGirlSummer which further cemented her icon status.

If you’re a Dolly Parton fan – which everyone should be, it’s just the law – then you might want one of her inspirational or funny quotes hanging on your wall.

Below we’ve put together a list of some of the best prints you can get featuring Dolly’s famous phrases.

This is one of Dolly’s most recognisable quotes: “The higher the hair, the closer to God”. The star is known for her big blonde hair that would make a drag queen envious and even reading this quote you can hear it in Dolly’s accent. One of the reviews says “it looks better in person” and we definitely believe them. It’s available from Etsy here.

An inspirational quote from Dolly Parton about being your true self, which many LGBT+ people can relate to. It reads “find out who you are and do it on purpose” and the print is available from Etsy here.

Dolly Parton and drag queens are a match made in heaven. From drag queens regularly emulating the singer to perform renditions of her hits to many people thinking Dolly is a drag queen herself, this famous quote reads: “It’s a good job I was born a girl, otherwise I would be a drag queen.” The print is available from Etsy here.

This print is inspired by Dolly’s biggest hit “9 to 5”. The iconic track is also a film and a musical, once again proving the power of Dolly. The print features the lines “pour yourself a cup of ambition” and is a great way to start the day when you’re making tea or coffee. It’s available from Etsy here.

This one isn’t a direct Dolly quote but it’s a great way to live our lives as it reads “in Dolly we trust”, alongside a pink (of course) cowboy boot. The colourful print is available to buy from Etsy here.

Some more wise words from Dolly on this print which reads: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” This inspirational quote is available from Etsy here.

Who can relate to this one? The quote which reads “it’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world” is another wise-crack from the pop culture icon and has even inspired the title of a Dolly-isms book. To get this print head to Etsy here.

One of her most famous quotes is: “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” And while some people might say or think that about her, she knows the LGBT+ community will always say she looks fabulous and not cheap at all! But it’s still a popular zinger from the singer and you can get this print from Etsy here.

Another quote in the same vein, this one reads: “That’s what I want to be when I grow up – trash”. Another moment of self deprecation from the queen of country and why everyone loves her so much. This sparkly print is available from Etsy here.

A perfect one to finish up the list with and that’s “What Would Dolly Do?”, a mantra to live by as she’d probably be a good person while looking fabulous so that’s that. This print is available from Etsy here.