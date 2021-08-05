Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
UK

Government accused of ‘burying’ urgent research on conversion therapy in the UK

Emma Powys Maurice August 5, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Liz Truss

Minister for women and equalities Liz Truss, Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, arrives on Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London, England on 20 October 2020. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Conservative government has been accused of “burying” key conversion therapy research which hit ministers’ desks over eight months ago.

The report – led by by Coventry University – followed a call for people to share first-hand experiences of conversion therapy “in a medical, commercial or faith-based context”.

It was commissioned over two years ago by the Government Equalities Office when Theresa May was in Downing Street. Liz Truss, as minister for women and equalities, is currently resposible for the GEO.

A BBC Freedom of Information request revealed that a final draft was received on 15 December, 2020. However, the findings still remain unpublished.

Matt Hyndman, co-founder of the Ban Conversion Therapy campaign group, told the BBC that the report should have been published back in January.

“It sounds like it’s just been buried in a drawer somewhere and it’s not that urgent,” he said. “If they’ve commissioned a study which says conversion therapy is happening and it’s quite severe and they’ve been delaying to ban it, it’s not a good look.”

He questioned why more information was needed to move ahead with a ban, saying: “We have so many stories of people and organisations that can attest to the harm it causes.”

Campaigners have heavily criticised the Conservatives for “dragging their feet” on the matter of conversion therapy, which remains legal in the UK three years after the government first pledged to ban the practice in the 2018 LGBT Action Plan.

After continual delays prompted a string of resignations from the government’s LGBT+ advisory panel in March, equalities minister Liz Truss promised to bring forward a ban “shortly”.

Two months later the government said the legislation would only be advanced after a public consultation process which will “ensure that the ban can address the practice while protecting the medical profession; defending freedom of speech; and upholding religious freedom”.

This has led to fears that an eventual ban could include exemptions for faith groups, which are often the perpetrators of conversion therapy.

A government spokesperson said, per the BBC: “Our approach is based on a range of evidence, which we will publish alongside the consultation, including the Coventry University report.”

While the report is now complete, the consultation is still forthcoming with no timeline announced.

Faith communities are calling for conversion therapy to be banned

Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley described plans for a public consultation as “concerning”, saying such a process “will be hard for our communities to hear”.

“We don’t need a consultation to know that all practices that seek to convert, suppress, cure or change us are dangerous, abusive and must be banned,” she said in May.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“Lesbian, gay, bi, trans, intersex and ace communities have been waiting almost three years for the UK government to follow through on their promise to ban all conversion practices, and any delay leaves us at further risk of abuse.”

Although some groups such as the Evangelical Alliance have welcomed the consultation, multiple faith communities have called for a conversion therapy ban to be brought forward immediately.

In June the Hindu Council UK urged the government to “ban the so-called ‘conversion therapy’ as a degrading and harmful practice without delay,” a call echoed by Buddhist charity the Dhamma Center which said conversion therapy “has no place in the modern world”.

Meanwhile the bishop of Manchester explicitly backed the prosecution of religious leaders who provide the dangerous and debunked practice, saying that a public consultation “has all too often been a phrase used to excuse foot-dragging”.

In 2018 the government held a public consultation on reforms to the Gender Recognition Act (GRA), which would have simplified the process of legal gender recognition for trans people.

The results of that consultation weren’t announced until September 2020, which showed broad support for reform. Days later, the government announced that it was scrapping plans to reform the GRA.

Related topics: conversion therapy ban

Latest Posts

An activist's silhouette is seen through a rainbow flag
News

LGBT+ activists beaten, threatened with stoning and driven out of town

Michele Theil - August 7, 2021

Trans activist and former fencer Fumino Sugiyama smiling in front of olympic rings
News

Former elite athlete explains how he was forced to quit sport because of transphobia

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Trans man Dev said he was barred from using the men's bathrooms at the 420 Bank and Dispensary.
Trans

Cannabis dispensary owner hounds trans man over his ‘parts’ in disturbing video

Vic Parsons - August 7, 2021

The shop front of supermarket chain Tesco
News

Man punched in homophobic assault. He just wanted to shop at Tesco with his partner

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Related Articles

Tom Daley with his Olympic medal round his neck
Sport

Tom Daley wishes his late father could’ve seen him win Olympic gold

Josh Milton - August 7, 2021

Tom Daley
Sport

Olympic champion Tom Daley wins yet another medal

Josh Milton - August 7, 2021

Trans rights protest outside Downing Street.
Trans

London trans rights protest condemns ‘absolute shambles’ of Tory government: ‘This cannot go on’

Vic Parsons - August 6, 2021

Senior NHS leaders have committed to active allyship and 'intentional' trans inclusion.
UK

Senior NHS leaders demand apology for ex-hospital CEO’s anti-trans tirade

Vic Parsons - August 6, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon