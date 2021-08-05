Britney Spears has more fun on her Instagram page. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty & Instagram)

Britney Spears is a glowing icon in her latest Instagram video.

The singer’s recent post sees her showcase one of her favourite looks: a two-piece.

Britney poses in the video while giving a shoutout to store Target, once again proving herself to be a relatable queen.

In the video the singer sways her hips back and forth to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” (the version without DaBaby of course) while showing off her favourite beach and poolside looks.

One sees Britney in a classic, bright red bikini and the second is a blue and white striped two-piece, which she wears alongside a black choker, necklace, a pair of shades and a big straw sun hat.

“My favourite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from Target,” she writes in the caption. “Girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb,” she adds.

The caption also notes her milestone birthday coming up this December as she writes: “Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40.” Spears then jokes that she’s “not ready to shop at old lady stores.”

Britney regularly shows off her personal style on her Instagram page from clips of her doing runways in dresses to dance videos in gym gear.

After sharing her love for the two bikinis from Target it’s likely that fans will be snapping them up both in-store and online.

One fan joked in the comments, “I guarantee target about to be sold out now lol the power she has,” and they’re not wrong because even Target got involved.

The store commented: “AAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! You said our name huge fan 🫂 WE LOVE YOU!!!!”.

And after a browse on the Target website it looks like both bikinis aren’t available to buy – but there’s plenty of similar styles to Britney’s favourites.

This includes a triangle bikini top with blue and white stripes alongside a pair of ruffle bikini bottoms, while a ruffle red bikini top is also available.

To emulate Britney’s style you can check out all of the blue and white stripe bikini sets on the Target website.

Britney Spears’ court battle continues

Britney has been giving her fans plenty of fun content on social media despite her ongoing conservatorship battle.

She recently broke her silence on the conservatorship that governs her life, making it clear that she wishes it to end.

Britney wrote on Instagram, “thank you to my fans who are supporting me … you have no idea what it means to me,” while also using the hashtag #FreeBritney for the first time.

Last month, Britney’s new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, a top Hollywood lawyer, filed a blistering 120-page-long petition to remove her father Jamie Spears from his role controlling her estate, and to replace him with certified public accountant Jason Rubin.

“Any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside,” Rosengart wrote in the paperwork.”