Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Activision Blizzard exec – and ‘torture apologist’ – deletes Twitter after inflammatory post

Ed Nightingale August 5, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Frances Townsend of Activision Blizzard

Frances Townsend at the 2016 Concordia Summit. (Getty Images)

Activision Blizzard exec Frances Townsend has deleted her Twitter account after blocking employees on the platform.

Townsend was criticised for sharing an article about whistleblowing in the midst of the company’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit.

It appears she has now deleted her account as a result of that criticism.

Townsend was also criticised by Activision Blizzard employees for her response to the lawsuit, which included an internal email that described it as “meritless and irresponsible”. Her poor response is considered to be a key driving force behind the formal employee walkout.

Prior to working at Activision Blizzard from March 2021, she worked as Homeland Security Adviser to President Bush and has been described as a ‘torture apologist’ due to her 2009 defence of CIA torture methods. 

CEO Bobby Kotick has also responded to the lawsuit again in the latest Activision Blizzard earnings call, as reported by VGC.

“I want to start by making it clear to everyone that there is no place at our company where discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind will be tolerated,” he began.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“We appreciate the current and former employees who have come forward in the past and recent days with courage, and I want to reiterate the commitments we have made to you.

“Our work environment – everywhere we operate – will not permit discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment. We will be the company that sets the example for this in our industry. While we’ve taken many steps towards this objective already, today we are taking even more.”

He also promised to investigate every claim they receive and take decisive action.

However, employees remain angry at the company’s response and their failure to address employee demands for improvement.

An employee statement specifically calls out Kotick’s lack of “meaningful” progress in making change.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: Activision Blizzard, gaming

Latest Posts

An activist's silhouette is seen through a rainbow flag
News

LGBT+ activists beaten, threatened with stoning and driven out of town

Michele Theil - August 7, 2021

Trans activist and former fencer Fumino Sugiyama smiling in front of olympic rings
News

Former elite athlete explains how he was forced to quit sport because of transphobia

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Trans man Dev said he was barred from using the men's bathrooms at the 420 Bank and Dispensary.
Trans

Cannabis dispensary owner hounds trans man over his ‘parts’ in disturbing video

Vic Parsons - August 7, 2021

The shop front of supermarket chain Tesco
News

Man punched in homophobic assault. He just wanted to shop at Tesco with his partner

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Related Articles

Foo Fighters perform on stage during Lollapalooza 2021
News

Foo Fighters artfully troll cruel, homophobic Westboro Baptist Church with disco

Maggie Baska - August 7, 2021

Sharon Stone waving / Britney Spears cupping her boobs
Entertainment

Sharon Stone defends ‘powerful’ and ‘brave’ Britney Spears

Michele Theil - August 7, 2021

Beyoncé's Ivy Park is releasing a new denim collection.
Fashion

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park slay yet again with instantly iconic Black cowboy campaign for Adidas

Jonny Yates - August 6, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion says ‘it’s about time’ rap embraces queer people after DaBaby debacle

Jake Hall - August 6, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon