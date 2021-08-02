Menu

Matt Damon only just stopped using vile ‘f-slur’ after his daughter told him not to

Josh Milton August 2, 2021
Matt Damon from the side in a white tee and black blazer

Matt Damon at the premiere for Stillwater. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Matt Damon, a 50-year-old grown man, had to be told only “months ago” by his young daughter not to use the “f-slur for a homosexual”.

Damon, the actor known for playing the scrappy everyman in films, volunteered the information in a new interview with The Sunday Times as he reflected on the changing attitudes towards “modern masculinity” in Hollywood.

The Jason Bourne star explained how he thought saying the offensive slur was perfectly fine until he said in front of one of his three daughters, who are aged 15, 12 and 10.

He said he used the “most taboo term for gay people” which was “commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application” during a meal with his family.

Matt Damon ‘retires the f-slur’ after daughter wrote ‘treatise’

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter,” Damon told the British newspaper.

“She left the table. I said: ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!'” he said, referring to a film that came out nearly two decades ago. Very relevant.

“She went to her room,” he continued, “and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous.

“I said: ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

We’re not sure if Damon expects a gold star here, or.

Matt Damon’s bizarre misstep drew fire from LGBT+ Twitter users and allies alike, absolutely bewildered that a grown man in the year 2021 thought a deeply homophobic slur was A-OK to say until recently.

“So, Matt Damon just figured out ‘months ago’, by way of a ‘treatise’ from a child, that he’s not supposed to say the word f****t,” comedian Travon Free wrote on Twitter.

“Months ago,” he added. “Months ago.”

“Matt Damon’s teenage daughter going to painstaking lengths, constructing an entire essay on why he shouldn’t use a slur, for his own benefit as much as anyone else’s, only for him to waltz off to the nearest journalist to merrily inform them how often he used it till a week ago,” a user tweeted.

“The fact that Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him that saying the slur is wrong is insane,” another user added.

And, as they are legally obligated to, the memes about Damon’s dinner table antics were far funnier than any of Damon’s dinner table jokes, or his own films, to be fair.

