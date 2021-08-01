DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup and replaced by Young Thug after ‘homophobic’ HIV rant

DaBaby performs at the Power 105.1'S Powerhouse 2019. (Brad Barket/Getty)

DaBaby’s “homophobic” rant is continuing to cost him as Lollapalooza announces it is dropping him from the festival lineup.

The North Carolina rapper was scheduled to perform at the the long-running festival tonight (1 August), until organisers confirmed that his set had been pulled.

The announcement was made in a statement on Lollapalooza’s Twitter page, which explained the event is founded on “respect” and “love” and that Young Thug would be taking over the rapper’s original slot.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” organisers said. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

DaBaby faces consequences of his actions

DaBaby’s removal from the iconic festival is the latest consequence of his ugly “homophobic” rant about gay people and those with HIV at the Rolling Loud festival last week.

Addressing the crowd, DaBaby wrongly suggested that people with HIV die “in two, three weeks” from the virus and made comments about gay and bisexual men who “suck d**k”.

The rapper faced days of furious criticism from former collaborators, HIV charities and the LGBT+ community, and was even condemned the likes of Elton John and Madonna.

DaBaby initially attempted to defend his homophobic rant, claiming the backlash was a “weak ass internet issue” and that none of his gay fans have HIV/ AIDS because they’re not “nasty” or “junkies”.

“I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, cause I’m a live performer,” he added. “I’m the best live performer.”

He later tried to apologise again on Twitter, acknowledging that people who had been affected by HIV and AIDS had “the right to be upset”.

“What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies,” DaBaby wrote.

His tepid apology wasn’t enough to stop fashion brand Boohoo from cutting ties with him, while Manchester’s Parklife festival also quietly dropped him from its lineup.