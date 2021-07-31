Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Trans

Teenager goes on incredible fundraising mission to help vaccinate transgender community

Vic Parsons July 31, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Trans people in India are excluded from social safety nets, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Transgender people in India wait for food handouts. (ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty)

A 16-year-old girl has raised money to vaccinate 120 trans people against COVID-19 in India.

Sia Sehgal, a student at a private international school outside Mumbai, raised 200,000 rupees (£1,933) for the Maharashtra District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) to buy Covishield vials.

MDACS administered 120 first doses of the Covishield vaccine, which is also known as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, to trans people during a free vaccination drive on Saturday (24 July).

One of those to receive the free vaccine, which was given out in the Malwani area, was Varshabhai Dhokalia, a trans woman from Khar.

She told the Hindustan Times that her previous attempts to get a COVID-19 vaccine had ended with her facing stigma and harassment: “We are always being mocked. While I was standing in the queue for the shot, people were staring and laughing at me. Someone even passed a comment that the vaccination was only for males and females.”

Varshabhai added: “This discourages us from going to these centres for vaccination.”

Trans people in India less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trans people in India are often excluded from social safety nets and the pandemic has been no exception.

Issues like lacking identification documents, or having documents in the wrong gender, can exclude trans people from being vaccinated as part of India’s public health programme.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Sia said she became interested in helping trans people get vaccinated after learning that a lack of awareness and stigmatisation meant fewer trans people were able to access the vaccine.

“Since I wanted to help the community, I contacted the heads of the transgender community and [spoke to] them about the need for vaccination through Zoom video calls,” she told the Hindustan Times.

“Many transgenders claim that they face stigma which discourages them from getting vaccinated. Considering they are a vulnerable group of the population, it is our responsibility to ensure that they are fully vaccinated.”

Sia raised the money for the 120 first vaccine doses in two weeks, and plans on raising more funds to buy more vaccines so that the people who had their first dose can have their second in due course.

 

 

Related topics: COVID-19, India, Trans

Latest Posts

Sex markers should be dropped from the public part of babies' birth certificates, the American Medical Association says.
US

Right-wing cranks rage at sound, rational plan to drop ‘sex’ from birth certificates

Vic Parsons - August 3, 2021

Joanna Cherry immediately questioned the appointment of the SNP's new complaints officer.
Politics

‘Gender-critical’ MP Joanna Cherry complains about being ‘called transphobic’

Vic Parsons - August 3, 2021

bisexual
World

Judge overturns absurd ruling that forced bi man to pay ex-wife thousands for ‘hiding sexuality’

Emma Powys Maurice - August 3, 2021

Side by side image of James Guy and Laurel Hubbard
News

Team GB gold medalist slammed for cruel, ‘transphobic’ Laurel Hubbard tweet

Maggie Baska - August 3, 2021

Related Articles

On the left: Jackie Doyle-Price poses for her parliamentary picture. On the right: Laurel Hubbard smiles while making a heart-shape with her hands
UK

Tory MP vows to stop using Dove soap after brand celebrates Laurel Hubbard and trans athletes

Josh Milton - August 3, 2021

Laurel Hubbard
Sport

Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard doesn’t think her trailblazing Olympics bid ‘should be historic’

Emma Powys Maurice - August 3, 2021

Darren Till poses during a UFC weigh-in.
Sport

UFC star who posted transphobic meme ‘doesn’t give a s**t’ because he ‘can’t be cancelled’

Jake Hall - August 3, 2021

Shai Vanderpump is 32nd trans person killed in US in 2021
Trans

Young woman with ‘heart of gold’ is 32nd trans person killed in US in 2021. It’s only August

Josh Milton - August 2, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon