Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
UK

Wales launches plan to become most LGBT-friendly country in Europe as Westminster slides backwards

Vic Parsons July 30, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Cardiff, Wales, UK, August 24th 2019. The head of the Welsh parade passes Cardiff Castle during the Pride Cymru parade as part of a weekend of celebrations on the 20th anniversary of the event. (Photo credit should read Mark Hawkins/Composed Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

An LGBT+ Pride parade in Cardiff, Wales. (Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The Welsh government has unveiled a new LGBT+ action plan and set out its hope to become the most LGBT-friendly country in Europe.

Key actions will include trying to devolve powers related to the Gender Recognition Act in order to reform it to benefit trans people; using “all available powers” to ban “all aspects of” LGBT+ conversion therapy; and increasing support for Pride events across Wales by sponsoring Pride Cymru, establishing a Wales-wide Pride Fund and appointing a Welsh Pride co-ordinator.

The government is consulting the public on the plan, which was drawn up by an independent panel of LGBT+ experts and launched by the deputy minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, yesterday (29 July).

Blythyn said that the government wants the action plan “to achieve our ambition to furthering LGBTQ+ equality in Wales”.

“The plan sets out a wide range of policy-specific actions relating to human rights and recognition; safety; home and communities; health and social care; education; and the workplace, by adopting a cross-government approach, covering all areas of policy will we truly be able to achieve equality for all in Wales,” she said.

“At the end of Pride Month, I set out the key steps on the journey towards achieving greater LGBTQ+ equality in Wales.

“Our ambition is to tackle the long-term structural inequalities that still exist, to challenge discrimination and to create a country without prejudice.”

Wales launches LGBT+ action plan as Westminster falters

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The Welsh government’s LGBT+ action plan comes after Liz Truss, the Tory equalities minister, suggested that she would be scrapping the UK-wide LGBT+ Action Plan.

Moreover, the long-delayed plan to ban conversion therapy has been stalled once more under the Tories, who are now planning to launch a consultation on the ban despite having widely consulted on it in 2018.

Davinia-Louise Green, director of LGBT+ charity Stonewall Cymru, responded to the new Welsh action plan in a statement by saying that “we can’t become complacent in the journey to full LGBTQ+ equality”.

“Since devolution, we have seen some key milestones for advancing LGBTQ+ equality: from the launch of the Welsh Gender Service to ensuring that the new curriculum is LGBTQ+ inclusive,” Green said. “However, as our research and the recent news headlines sadly show, we still have a long way to go until everyone can be free to be who they are.

“It has been inspiring to work alongside so many knowledgeable and passionate LGBTQ+ leaders in informing this plan. We are proud to say that this plan has come as a direct result of conversations had with LGBTQ+ people from across Wales.

“Over the coming months, Stonewall Cymru will now focus on scrutinising the plan and discussing it with people invested in furthering the rights of LGBTQ+ people across Wales. It is an exciting time for LGBTQ+ policy in Wales.”

Related topics: Wales

Latest Posts

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Biden religious freedom commission
US

Joe Biden appoints out lesbian rabbi to lead religious freedom commission

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

The Olympics Tokyo 2020 gaming references
Entertainment

All of the nerdiest moments from the Tokyo Olympics that prove it’s basically a real life JRPG

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus flashes ‘Free Britney’ sign with handcuffs during incredible headline Lollapalooza performance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

LGBT+ rights campaigners complain of a "culture of disbelief” in the Home Office's treatment of LGBT+ asylum seekers.
Law

Asylum seeker left without HIV medication for days while detained by Home Office

Josh Milton - July 30, 2021

UK

London’s famous Heaven nightclub to give out COVID vaccines

Josh Milton - July 30, 2021

Cardiff, Wales, UK, August 24th 2019. The head of the Welsh parade passes Cardiff Castle during the Pride Cymru parade as part of a weekend of celebrations on the 20th anniversary of the event. (Photo credit should read Mark Hawkins/Composed Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
UK

Wales launches plan to become most LGBT-friendly country in Europe as Westminster slides backwards

Vic Parsons - July 30, 2021

Adam Woodward as Brody Hudson in Hollyoaks
Film and TV

Hollyoaks star Adam Woodward issues grovelling apology after laughing at trans people’s expense

Michele Theil - July 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon