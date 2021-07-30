Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

New Zealand announces conversion therapy ban with prison sentences for abusers

Lily Wakefield July 30, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
New Zealand Jacinda Arden Prime Minister conversion therapy Pride

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden at Pride 2018. (Getty)

New Zealand has introduced legislation to ban conversion therapy, insisting the horrific practice has “no place in modern New Zealand”.

The bill, likely to pass under the country’s Labour majority, would make attempts to change a person’s gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation punishable with up to five years in prison.

Anyone who subjects a minor or a person who has impaired decision-making to the debunked practice would face three years behind bars, while conversion therapy that causes “serious harm”, regardless of age, would be punished with five years.

While introducing the legislation on Friday (30 July), New Zealand’s minister of justice Kris Faafoi said: “Those who have experienced conversion practices talk about ongoing mental health distress, depression, shame and stigma, and even suicidal thoughts.

“Conversion practices have no place in modern New Zealand.

“They are based on the false belief that any person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression is broken and in need of fixing.”

“Health professionals, religious leaders and human rights advocates here and overseas have spoken out against these practices as harmful and having the potential to perpetuate prejudice, discrimination and abuse towards members of rainbow communities,” he added.

Although New Zealand is set to leap ahead of many countries where conversion therapy is still legal, including the UK, activists have expressed concern over some of the wording in the bill.

Shaneel Lal, an anti-conversion therapy activist and survivor of the practice, told The Guardian that the term “serious harm” was problematic.

They said it “implies that it is OK to cause harm, if it is not serious harm”, and questioned how survivors would prove that the harm they had experienced should be considered “serious”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

While they said that the legislation had the “potential for real change”, Lal added that the bill’s wording also required survivors to prove “intent” by the person or organisation subjecting them to conversion therapy, which is legally difficult.

A conversion therapy ban was promised by New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern during her election campaign

Ahead of her 2018 reelection, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden committed to a ban on conversion therapy.

In an interview with LGBT+ publication Express at the time, Ardern said: “This is a prime example of where an element of our system allows for quite damaging activity, which in modern New Zealand should just not be happening.”

She explained that she began to feel passionate about banning conversion therapy, which has often been described as torture, when watching the film Latter Days starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The 2003 film tells the story of a relationship between a closeted Mormon missionary and his openly gay neighbour, and Ardern, who was raised a Mormon herself, said: “That film never left me. It’s one of the reasons I feel quite strongly about this policy.”

Related topics: conversion therapy, New Zealand

Latest Posts

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Biden religious freedom commission
US

Joe Biden appoints out lesbian rabbi to lead religious freedom commission

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

The Olympics Tokyo 2020 gaming references
Entertainment

All of the nerdiest moments from the Tokyo Olympics that prove it’s basically a real life JRPG

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus flashes ‘Free Britney’ sign with handcuffs during incredible headline Lollapalooza performance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton
World

Hungary accuses Lewis Hamilton of ‘fake news’ for slamming vile anti-LGBT+ propaganda law

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Laurel Hubbard weightlifting trans IOC guidelines
Sport

International Olympic Committee admits rules for trans athletes ‘not fit for purpose’

Lily Wakefield - July 30, 2021

Side-by-side photos of Team USA softball player Amanda Chidester and fiance Anissa Urtez Team Mexico player at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
News

Loved-up Olympians go head-to-head on softball field: ‘We step on as opponents and off as fiancés’

Maggie Baska - July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga sings as she rises out of a warp pipe
Gaming

Lady Gaga was meant to jump out of a Super Mario warp pipe at the Olympics. No, seriously

Josh Milton - July 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon