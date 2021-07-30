Menu

Lady Gaga is impeccable in first look at House of Gucci: ‘She always understands the assignment’

Lily Wakefield July 30, 2021
Lady Gaga House of Gucci Trailer

House of Gucci will be released in November, 2021. (YouTube/ MGM)

Fans got their first look at Lady Gaga impeccably playing Patrizia Reggiani in the first trailer for House of Gucci.

The film, which will be released in November, tells the shocking true story of the controversial family empire behind the iconic fashion house.

Lady Gaga, already an Academy Award-winner, plays Patrizia, who was sentenced to 29 years in prison for ordering the murder of her ex-husband and head of the fashion house Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Maurizio was shot dead on the steps of an office building in Milan in 1995, and House of Gucci tells the story of the events leading up to the shocking murder and Reggiani’s trial.

It is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and is directed by Ridley Scott.

House of Gucci also stars Salma Hayek as Patrizia’s friend Giuseppina Auriemma, Al Pacino as Maurizio’s uncle Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Aldo’s son Paolo Gucci and Jack Huston as attorney Domenico De Sole.

House of Gucci will be released in the US on 24 November, 2021.

The Gucci family and Patrizia Reggiani have hit out at House of Gucci

Patrizia Gucci, a second cousin of Maurizio’s, slammed the upcoming film in an interview with the Associated Press earlier this year.

She said: “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family.”

“They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system… Our family has an identity, privacy.

“We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

Patrizia Reggiani, who is played by Lady Gaga, has also criticised the film and Gaga herself.

“I’m annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the course or the good sense to come and meet me,” she said.

“It’s nothing to do with money because I won’t be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect.”

