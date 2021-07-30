Overwatch. (Blizzard)

Fans are demanding Blizzard change the name of Overwatch character Jesse McCree following the Activision Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit.

Cowboy McCree is named after a Blizzard developer of the same name. Previously a designer on World of Warcraft, he’s now working on Diablo 4.

Following the news of the lawsuit, reports of allegations and abuse have emerged. That includes the infamous ‘Cosby Suite’.

The nickname of a Blizzcon 2013 hotel room, it’s where men would drink, discuss women, and pose with an image of previously convicted rapist Bill Cosby.

Jesse McCree, the developer, was one of those men.

Kotaku originally broke the story, including screenshots of a group chat that discussed “gathering the hot chixx for the Coz”, to which McCree responds by suggesting sex with them.

In response, Overwatch fans are demanding Blizzard either change the name or remove the character in light of “the real life Jesse McCree being a greasy ‘Cosby Suite’ dwelling scumbag”.

Some are suggesting the name Matt Mercer, after the character’s voice actor.

Petition for @PlayOverwatch to rename Jesse McCree to Matt Mercer in light of the real life Jesse McCree being a greasy “Cosby Suite” dwelling scumbag. #ActiBlizzWalkout #blizzardlawsuit #Blizzard — Woover (@DailyWoover) July 28, 2021

The overwatch character Jesse McCree??, don’t know him. I only know the rootin tootin cowboy Butch LeRoy Cassidy. pic.twitter.com/XLpCndwkiI — Dash-O-frost💖💛💙 (@Dash_O_Frosties) July 28, 2021

The OW team have mentioned the Jesse McCree at blizzard was the inspiration for McCree in Overwatch at least in terms of name, it honestly breaks my heart that one of my favorite characters in gaming is named after This disgusting man, it really hurts. https://t.co/kaIYVWzykK — Autin (@SimplyDmonic) July 28, 2021

Blizzard had the audacity to name a zone in Argus and an Overwatch hero after Jesse McCree while knowing full well who he was. The needed changes aren't gonna be overnight, and I don't know what kind of company's even gonna be left at the end of it. — 🅱️en Grandblade 🌱 (@BenGrandblade) July 28, 2021

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick responded to the lawsuit and apologised for the “tone deaf” response from the company.

Alongside internal improvements, Kotick promised that inappropriate content would be removed from their games.

This likely includes mentions of Alex Afrasiabi from World of Warcraft, the only man outright named in the lawsuit and ringleader of the ‘Cosby Suite’.

Jesse McCree’s character name may also be included in this. Or, with Overwatch 2 on the way, perhaps more changes could be made.

Earlier this week Activision Blizzard staff staged a formal walkout in protest against the company’s leadership and their response to the allegations.

Ubisoft staff have also signed an open letter in solidarity with those at Activision Blizzard.

