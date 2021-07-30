Menu

Fans demand Blizzard rename Overwatch’s Jesse McCree as he was named after ‘scumbag’ developer

Ed Nightingale July 30, 2021
Jesse McCree in Overwatch

Overwatch. (Blizzard)

Fans are demanding Blizzard change the name of Overwatch character Jesse McCree following the Activision Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit.

Cowboy McCree is named after a Blizzard developer of the same name. Previously a designer on World of Warcraft, he’s now working on Diablo 4.

Following the news of the lawsuit, reports of allegations and abuse have emerged. That includes the infamous ‘Cosby Suite’.

The nickname of a Blizzcon 2013 hotel room, it’s where men would drink, discuss women, and pose with an image of previously convicted rapist Bill Cosby.

Jesse McCree, the developer, was one of those men.

Kotaku originally broke the story, including screenshots of a group chat that discussed “gathering the hot chixx for the Coz”, to which McCree responds by suggesting sex with them. 

In response, Overwatch fans are demanding Blizzard either change the name or remove the character in light of “the real life Jesse McCree being a greasy ‘Cosby Suite’ dwelling scumbag”.

Some are suggesting the name Matt Mercer, after the character’s voice actor.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick responded to the lawsuit and apologised for the “tone deaf” response from the company.

Alongside internal improvements, Kotick promised that inappropriate content would be removed from their games.

This likely includes mentions of Alex Afrasiabi from World of Warcraft, the only man outright named in the lawsuit and ringleader of the ‘Cosby Suite’.

Jesse McCree’s character name may also be included in this. Or, with Overwatch 2 on the way, perhaps more changes could be made.

Earlier this week Activision Blizzard staff staged a formal walkout in protest against the company’s leadership and their response to the allegations.

Ubisoft staff have also signed an open letter in solidarity with those at Activision Blizzard.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: gaming, gaming industry

