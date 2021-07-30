Adam Woodward as Brody Hudson in Hollyoaks. (Hollyoaks/Channel 4/YouTube)

Hollyoaks star Adam Woodward has apologised after engaging with an offensive Instagram meme about trans people posted by UFC fighter Darren Till.

Till posted an image to his public account earlier this week, which mocked a pregnant transgender woman having a baby scan with the caption “Have a good week everyone #positivity.”

Many comments underneath the post were both transphobic and homophobic, sparking outrage from other social media users.

Woodward, who plays Brody Hudson in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, replied to the post saying “absolutely dead” followed by a skull emoji.

Woodward has since deleted his comment and issued an apology for his response.

In a statement to the MailOnline, Woodward said: “I would like to apologise for engaging with an offensive post on social media. The interaction is not indicative of my beliefs or attitude as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I believe in the right of every person to live life being true to themselves without criticism. I will in future be vastly more careful with how my words and emojis can be interpreted and the impact it can have on vulnerable communities that require support.”

Woodward has starred on Hollyoaks since 2017 and recently featured in a video montage created by the show to “celebrate difference”, spreading the message that “we are all human”.

The meme was condemned by Wirral businessman Drew Cockton, who said: “Transgender people have a hard enough life as it is without being ridiculed by public figures.”

Cockton received a string of insults from Till and several of his fans as a result of his comment.

He told FEMAIL: “Some of the comments on Darren’s Instagram were truly appalling and deeply saddened me in light of the homophobic attacks in Liverpool recently and the prejudice encouraged by people who should be ambassadors for the city.”

One Instagram user said that “jokes are supposed to be funny, this isn’t.”

Another explained, “When the new poor kids is beaten or worse in Liverpool because of their sexuality or gender… just know that shit starts with stuff like this.”

A third user wrote: “Why are some people so narrow-minded about something that literally doesn’t impact them at all. Further shows why LGBTQ+ people need support and protection.”