Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Drag Race legend Bianca Del Rio addresses double crowning rumours: ‘I remember going what the f**k?’

Maggie Baska July 30, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Bianca Del Rio performs at 'Voss Events presents Drive 'N Drag'

Bianca Del Rio performs on stage at 'Voss Events presents Drive 'N Drag' at the Rose Bowl on 19 March 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Drag Race icon Bianca Del Rio has confirmed that producers filmed a tie between herself and Adore Delano, explaining that it left her upset for a surprising reason.

The larger-than-life queen won season six of Drag Race after beating out Courtney Act and Adore Delano.

It’s well-known that producers film multiple endings for each season to prevent the winner from leaking, however it’s long been rumoured that for season six, a tie was also filmed between Bianca and Adore.

Bianca confirmed this on Joseph Shepherd’s podcast, Exposed: Dragged Out, saying: “As people know, it’s been said many times, they film all of us winning and that particular episode, that particular night when we were there, they did all of us and then they did one more.

She continued: “I remember going ‘What the f**k?’ as soon as they said it was a tie. I was sad.

“Not because I didn’t win, but because Courtney was left standing there. It was quite obvious that she wasn’t going to get s**t.

“That’s what I was concerned about.”

Biance Del Rio in a gold sequinned wrap dress and fur shrug, on the cusp of telling a joke
Bianca Del Rio has weighed in on a potential all-winners Drag Race season. (Getty)

Bianca Del Rio says she would have been ‘happy’ to be runner-up

Bianca admitted that she was “kind of lost” at that moment and remembered feeling “sad” and betrayed on behalf of Courtney. She added that she also questioned the logistics of a double crowning including if she and Adore would be “splitting” the $100,000 prize.

Bianca told Shepherd that she wanted Drag Race producers to “just pick one of us and let it be”. She also divulged that “truly” believed Adore would take home the crown and big prize throughout the “entire season”.

“I would [have been] very happy being a runner-up because I think all three of us had a great opportunity there,” Bianca explained.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Trixie Mattel previously revealed to Digital Spy that a tie was filmed between her and Kennedy Davenport for All Stars 3, that was ultimately not used.

However, there has only been one official tie in Drag Race herstory – Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck’s controversial All Stars 4 win.

Oddly, producers chose not to film a tie that season, instead splicing together footage of both queens being crowned with an awkward voiceover from RuPaul.

Since winning Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio has become one of the world’s most successful drag queens. She’s toured the world, starred in her own movie franchise – Hurricane Bianca and its sequel, Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate – and appeared on the West End in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

 

 

Related topics: bianca del rio, RuPaul's Drag Race

Latest Posts

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Biden religious freedom commission
US

Joe Biden appoints out lesbian rabbi to lead religious freedom commission

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

The Olympics Tokyo 2020 gaming references
Entertainment

All of the nerdiest moments from the Tokyo Olympics that prove it’s basically a real life JRPG

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus flashes ‘Free Britney’ sign with handcuffs during incredible headline Lollapalooza performance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

The Olympics Tokyo 2020 gaming references
Entertainment

All of the nerdiest moments from the Tokyo Olympics that prove it’s basically a real life JRPG

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus flashes ‘Free Britney’ sign with handcuffs during incredible headline Lollapalooza performance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Terry Pratchett
Trans

Sir Terry Pratchett’s daughter shuts down ‘horrifying’ claims that author would be a transphobe if he were alive

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Dolly Parton performing with a guitar on-stage and Britney Spears posing at the GLAAD Awards
Entertainment

Dolly Parton gets behind Britney Spears’ fight for freedom: ‘I understand where she’s coming from’

Patrick Kelleher - July 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon