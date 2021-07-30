Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Rapper DaBaby quietly dropped from Parklife Festival line-up after disgraceful HIV rant

Patrick Kelleher July 30, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
DaBaby

DaBaby has faced criticism for his comments about gay people and HIV. (Rich Fury/Getty)

DaBaby has been removed from the line-up of Parklife Festival in Manchester following his incendiary comments about gay people and HIV.

The “Levitating” rapper has faced resounding backlash over comments he made on stage at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida, last weekend.

Addressing the crowd, DaBaby wrongly suggested that people with HIV die “in two, three weeks” from the virus and made comments about gay and bisexual men who “suck d**k”.

DaBaby had been scheduled to perform at the Parklife Festival in Manchester in September, but his name was quietly removed from the line-up following his homophobic remarks.

The festival quietly posted a new version of its line-up on social media, with DaBaby’s name notably absent.

While DaBaby appears to no longer be playing at the Parklife Festival, he still has a number of high-profile performances scheduled, including the iHeartRadio festival.

PinkNews has contacted the Parklife Festival for comment.

DaBaby has tried – and failed – to apologise for his comments

The rapper has faced days of furious criticism from former collaborators, HIV charities and the LGBT+ community over his remarks about queer people on stage at the Rolling Loud Festival.

Dua Lipa, who recorded a remix of her hit song “Levitating” with the rapper, said she was “surprised and horrified” by his comments.

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with,” Dua Lipa wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and I stand 100 per cent with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Countless other high-profile figures have condemned his comments, including Laverne Cox, who drew parallels between his toxic views and misogyny. Elton John, meanwhile, hit out at DaBaby for spreading “misinformation” about HIV.

Thanks to medical advances, people who contract HIV can now live long, healthy lives with antiretroviral medication. A person with HIV who is receiving effective treatment cannot pass the virus on through condomless sex.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

DaBaby has tried to apologise for his offensive remarks twice, but on both occasions, he only made it worse.

Speaking on his Instagram Stories on Monday (26 July), the rapper branded the backlash a “weak ass internet issue”. He later tried to apologise again on Twitter, acknowledging that people who had been affected by HIV and AIDS had “the right to be upset”.

“What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies,” DaBaby wrote.

“But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

He was subsequently dropped by BooHoo, which released a collection with the rapper in June.

Related topics: DaBaby, HIV, HIV/AIDS

Latest Posts

Ariana DeBose playing Emma Tate in Apple TV series Schmigadoon!
Exclusive

Ariana DeBose on smashing sexist theatre tropes and playing a ‘messy’ ally in Schmigadoon!

Patrick Kelleher - August 1, 2021

anti-LGBT+ preacher
UK

Anti-LGBT+ street preacher gets drenched in milk after refusing to stop homophobic rant

Emma Powys Maurice - August 1, 2021

strictly come dancing
Film and TV

Tom Daley and Alan Carr approached for Strictly Come Dancing’s first all-male pairing

Emma Powys Maurice - August 1, 2021

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

strictly come dancing
Film and TV

Tom Daley and Alan Carr approached for Strictly Come Dancing’s first all-male pairing

Emma Powys Maurice - August 1, 2021

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

The Olympics Tokyo 2020 gaming references
Entertainment

All of the nerdiest moments from the Tokyo Olympics that prove it’s basically a real life JRPG

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus flashes ‘Free Britney’ sign with handcuffs during incredible headline Lollapalooza performance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon