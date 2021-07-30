Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

Britney Spears fans call on state bar to investigate her ex-lawyer over ‘inhumane’ treatment

Josh Milton July 30, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
A #FreeBritney supporter wearing a pink face mask

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement flew to Los Angeles from across the US to protest. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Britney Spears fans are furiously trying to have her former attorney Samuel Ingham investigated by the state bar amid her turbulent conservatorship battle.

Ingham served as Britney’s probate lawyer for 13 years before resigning following the singer’s explosive court testimony, in which she said she didn’t know how to end the conservatorship.

Now, the grassroots movement that has rallied for years to “Free Britney” are urging fans to submit complaints to the State Bar of California calling for Ingham to be formally investigated.

Samuel Ingham ‘failed’ Britney Spears, says fans

In a winding email template written by the Los Angeles #FreeBritney wing, advocates raised fears over Ingham’s “complicity or negligence in the unlawful, or otherwise improper, the continuance of the suspicious conservatorship”.

Such concerns, the email states, have been flagged by fans since as early as May – but all brushed aside by the bar.

They dubbed how Ingham “permitted his client to remain trapped as a conservatee” as “abhorrent and inhumane”. His “failure” to inform Britney about being able to petition, it adds, “is inexcusable, and likely arises to the level of gross negligence”.

The email stresses that Ingham cannot be shielded from “scrutiny” simply because he was appointed by the courts in 2008.

“Thus, in the context of these facts and evidence, it is your obligation to immediately investigate Mr Ingham’s actions and omissions as Ms Spears’s court-appointed attorney,” it states.

Britney spurred questions over Ingham’s advocacy of her as a client after she said in court that she had been unaware of how to terminate the complex legal arrangement that has seen her financial and personal affairs controlled largely by her father, Jamie Spears.

“I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that,” she told judge Brenda Penny in June. “My attorney says I can’t — it’s not good, I can’t let the public know anything they did to me.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“He told me I should keep it to myself, really.”

A spokesperson for the State Bar of California could not “confirm nor deny” whether the attorney licensing agency had received complaints concerning Ingham’s conduct.

“We look forward to your thorough and meticulous investigation,” the template email continues.

“We will not be giving up.”

PinkNews contacted Samuel Ingham for comment.

Latest Posts

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Biden religious freedom commission
US

Joe Biden appoints out lesbian rabbi to lead religious freedom commission

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

The Olympics Tokyo 2020 gaming references
Entertainment

All of the nerdiest moments from the Tokyo Olympics that prove it’s basically a real life JRPG

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus flashes ‘Free Britney’ sign with handcuffs during incredible headline Lollapalooza performance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

A #FreeBritney supporter wearing a pink face mask
US

Britney Spears fans call on state bar to investigate her ex-lawyer over ‘inhumane’ treatment

Josh Milton - July 30, 2021

Side-by-side photos of Team USA softball player Amanda Chidester and fiance Anissa Urtez Team Mexico player at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
News

Loved-up Olympians go head-to-head on softball field: ‘We step on as opponents and off as fiancés’

Maggie Baska - July 30, 2021

Katherine Janness queer atlanta murder
US

‘Beautiful’ queer woman and her dog both killed in ‘gruesome’ murder while walking in the park

Lily Wakefield - July 30, 2021

Erica Sullivan poses with silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
News

Olympian proudly declares herself ‘multicultural, queer, a lot of minorities’ after winning silver

Maggie Baska - July 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon